Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
Halloween is less than a week away and some people might not have heard of New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law. The law was passed to help protect kids and families as they head out door to door to collect yummy treats. New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law...
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
It's that time of the year when the weather is cold in the morning and warms up to the 50's or even 60's by the afternoon. It makes for tough decisions when deciding what to wear (jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.). I went with shorts and a hoodie this morning.
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. Are you prepared and ready? What side dishes are the most popular to feature at your dinner?. Zippia did research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. They were able to publish their findings on Thrillist in an easy-to-digest map:
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Greater Binghamton Airport to Offer Flights to New York City
At a press conference on Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will replace flights to Detroit with daily flights to New York City. Delta Airlines will start flights from Binghamton to LaGuardia Airport twice daily starting on January 9th, except Saturday when only one...
