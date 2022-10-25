ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
WNBF News Radio 1290

16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York

Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
94.3 Lite FM

Does New York State Have A Halloween “No Candy” Law?

Halloween is less than a week away and some people might not have heard of New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law. The law was passed to help protect kids and families as they head out door to door to collect yummy treats. New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law...
KISS 104.1

These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes

Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

7 gifts inspired by Upstate New York made from local businesses

Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

