ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son’s Facebook...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy