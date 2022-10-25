ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Carlos Correa with Trea Turner Entering Free Agency

If they are unable to retain Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in pursuing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Regarding Correa, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Dodgers "love everything he brings" to the table and view him as a solid "1A" option if Turner signs elsewhere.
Bleacher Report

Ranking Aaron Judge and the Top 10 Power Hitters of the 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class

One of the greatest power hitters in MLB history is set to hit the open market this offseason as Aaron Judge tests the free-agency waters for the first time in his career. For teams looking to add a power bat this winter, he's far and away the biggest prize, but he's not the only upcoming free agent capable of launching balls into the stands.
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros World Series

Over the next week-and-change, baseball's next World Series champion will be crowned. The 2022 iteration of the Fall Classic gets rolling Friday night, pitting the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's a fascinating series on paper and could prove even better in practice. Let's break down the top storylines...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLBPA's Tony Clark on Lack of Diversity at WS: 'Not Going to Change Overnight'

Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros marked the first time since 1950 that neither World Series roster featured a Black player who was born in the United States. Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, spoke to Evan Drellich of The Athletic about...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB World Series 2022: Astros vs. Phillies Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions

After nearly seven months, 2,430 regular-season games and 34 postseason duels, the 2022 Major League Baseball season all comes down to this unlikely World Series pairing. In one corner, you've got the Houston Astros. They won 106 games during the regular season and have gone a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs. It's their fourth World Series in six years, and no one can pretend to be surprised they've made it here.
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2

A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto. The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning. Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Appears to Unfollow Yankees on Instagram, Twitter Ahead of Free Agency

It appears star slugger Aaron Judge has unfollowed the New York Yankees on both Twitter and Instagram as he gears up to become an unrestricted free agent this winter. Judge, who has spent his entire seven-year career in the Bronx, is expected to become one of Major League Baseball's highest-paid players ahead of the 2023 season after putting together an MVP-worthy 2022 campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Set to Keep Aaron Boone as Manager: 'I Don't See a Change'

Aaron Boone will return as the New York Yankees' manager in 2023, per comments made by team owner Hal Steinbrenner on Wednesday. "As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Rockies Eyeing Mets FA Brandon Nimmo; Contract Estimated at $115-120M

Brandon Nimmo has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets, but the Colorado Rockies may look to change that for the 2023 campaign. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported Wednesday that the outfielder is "on the Rockies' preliminary wish list" when it comes to free agency. It won't be an easy signing, though, as Danny Abriano of SNY reported Thursday "the Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

The Most Disappointing Players and Teams of the 2022 MLB Season

Though it's indeed not over quite yet, there are things about the 2022 Major League Baseball season that have us in the ol' "not mad, just disappointed" mindset. So if nobody objects, we'd like to vent a little. We'd specifically like to do so about five individual players and five...
Bleacher Report

Astros' Ryan Pressly: 'I Don't Understand' Why Yankees Fans Booed Aaron Judge

New York Yankees fans are no stranger to booing players they believe should be performing better, but the booing of Aaron Judge, the team's best player, during the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros was surprising to many. Even Astros closer Ryan Pressly told reporters Thursday that players...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy