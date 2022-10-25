Read full article on original website
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
The Best Barbiecore Fashion Finds for Fall
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Think pink! With Margot Robbie starring in the Warner Bros. Barbie live-action film (due out in July 2023, with Ryan Gosling as Ken), fuchsia styles inspired by the fashion-forward Mattel doll are resurging for the fall-winter season. No wonder, given that playful looks in the hot pink hue are an instant pick-me-up during times of pandemic and recession.More from The Hollywood ReporterVeronica Beard's New Wonder Woman Collection Is for Stylish Everyday SuperheroesThe Best Quilted Women's Jackets for Staying Cozy...
How a Fashion Editor Packs for Fashion Week
Before my trip to Paris Fashion Week, I was excited ... until I thought about packing. Panic set in as I scrambled to fill my suitcase with clothes that checked all the boxes: warm enough for chilly fall temperatures, cool enough that I wouldn't stick out in a room of celebrities, emergency pieces in case plans or weather changed, and also stuff that I felt excited about. I would be there for six days, so it wasn't like I could run back to my apartment or office and grab something like I would for New York Fashion Week. What I brought would simply have to work.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
The GANNI X Barbour Collection Brought The Coolest Fashion Crowd To East London
As you might expect, a GANNI x Barbour launch brings out a cohort of London’s most-watched fashion plates. Last week, inside the dimly lit Bistrotheque restaurant in east London, star-studded guests - from acclaimed designer Priya Ahluwalia to artist Polly Nor - , came out in droves to celebrate the first partnership between the beloved Scandi cool-girl brand, founded by husband-and-wife-duo Ditte Reffstrup and Nicolaj Reffstrup, and the timeless British heritage brand.
Emily Ratajkowski Adds a Vintage Dior Minidress to Her Collection
Emily Ratajkowski is building quite the vintage collection, from the John Galliano newspaper-print dress she wore during New York Fashion Week to the Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit-covered shirt that she wore for a recent book signing. Now, the model-turned-author has added a new archival piece to her wardrobe: namely, a...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Watch Grace Van Patten Get Ready for Dior's Fashion Show in Paris
Grace Van Patten's beauty is effortless, so finding a look to echo her vibe is a must. Luckily, Dior is an expert in Parisian chic. The look for the Dior Fashion Show consists of rock n' roll, 90's grunge, and a classic bold lip- staples of an outfit that will scream cool, yet comfortable. Tune in as the actress prepares for a day of runway with Dior Beauty, reveals the candy she carries in her clutch, and her secret beauty tip.
Bottega’s Kalimero Is More Objet Than It-Bag And Already Beloved
Bottega Veneta is no stranger to the It-bag market, but under Matthieu Blazy, the brand is doubling down on craft-centric fashion that’s tipping its accessories to the hyper luxe end of the designer handbag spectrum. In September, its Kalimero bucket shape saw a 48 per cent increase in consumer interest, after Blazy’s sophomore Bottega show drummed up more noise for the brand (hello, surprise Kate Moss runway appearance). It costs upwards of £4,000.
10 Tory Burch Pieces That Are Made for Fall Fashion — On Sale Now
Save money on accessories from Tory Burch that are perfect for the fall season by shopping our top sale picks — details here
Gucci Is Returning to the Men's Fashion Week Calendar
Alessandro Michele has decided to return to the Men’s Fashion Week calendar. Gucci shared in an announcement that it is moving away from its coed runway shows, separating women’s and men’s collections for future seasons. Gucci will be joining the Milan Fashion Week Men’s calendar, which is...
Gwyneth Paltrow Commands Attention in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party
Gwyneth Paltrow attended Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration with Solaire Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress graced the event wearing a Carolina Herrera gown and strappy sandals. Paltrow’s dress was a feat of fabric engineering with a hypnotizing black and white striped pattern....
Gigi Hadid Declared the Start of Velvet Suit Season
If your calendar is already filling up with holiday soirées and you're sweating just thinking about what to wear, Gigi Hadid has a tried-and-true suggestion that just proved velvet is an end-of-year staple. During the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street, the model and mother arrived wearing a longline blue velvet suit with a double-breasted silhouette, an open white shirt, and wide-leg pants. She finished the look with white pointy-toe pumps, adding a bit of modern edge to the buttoned-up outfit and proving that anyone can wear white accessories whenever they want, fashion rules or not.
The Best Everyday Designer Bags You’ll Want to Wear 24/7
If you're looking to splurge on a designer bag for yourself or someone else, these different everyday styles are your absolute best bets — details
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats & Birkenstock’s Boston Clog Were the Top Two ‘Hottest Products’ in Q3, According to Lyst
Miu Miu’s ballet flats were the hottest product of the third quarter, according to Lyst’s latest Index report. The global fashion shopping app showed that Miu Miu’s ballet flats saw a 1,100% spike in searches during the period. As worn by Sydney Sweeney, Rosalía and Bella Hadid, these flats play into the “balletcore” and “noughties” revival “indie-sleaze” trends, Lyst said in the report. Staying with footwear, Birkenstock’s Boston clog was Lyst’s second hottest product in the quarter. The report showed that the style remained largely sold out across multiple retailers in multiple colorways. This also marks the fifth Index appearance for the...
10 best men’s winter coats to wrap up warm in from puffer jackets to parkas
Layering up with overshirts, fleeces and hoodies is all well and good, but when winter hits, nothing compares to a proper winter coat.This type of heavy duty outerwear is built to do one thing and one thing only: keep you nice and warm even when the weather is trying its absolute hardest to do the opposite.With winter slowly creeping in, now is the time to start thinking about investing in a coat to keep you warm and comfortable. Leave it too late and you’ll be faced with limited options, but act fast and you can grab one of the new-season’s...
Michaela Coel On Her Custom Maximilian Davis For Ferragamo Look, For 'Black Panther' World Premiere
Michaela Coel lights up the red carpet. Eyes are instantly drawn to the British-Ghanian actor when she walks into a room, for her beauty, but most notably her charismatic personality and coruscating expression of style (case in point: her head-to-toe Burberry moment on Jimmy Fallon's chat show this week). So, of course, for the huge global event that was the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere, we expected nothing less than breath-taking, internet breaking brilliance.
Zara Parent Sells Russian Real Estate; Van Crashes Into Chanel, Again
Selling Stores: Zara parent company Inditex will sell its business in Russia, after shuttering their doors seven months ago. In a filing with Spanish regulators after market close, Inditex said it has reached an initial agreement with Daher group to take over its stores there. “Daher group has prominent interests...
