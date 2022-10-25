Layering up with overshirts, fleeces and hoodies is all well and good, but when winter hits, nothing compares to a proper winter coat.This type of heavy duty outerwear is built to do one thing and one thing only: keep you nice and warm even when the weather is trying its absolute hardest to do the opposite.With winter slowly creeping in, now is the time to start thinking about investing in a coat to keep you warm and comfortable. Leave it too late and you’ll be faced with limited options, but act fast and you can grab one of the new-season’s...

1 DAY AGO