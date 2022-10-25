Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO