Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Bleacher Report
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
Bleacher Report
5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See
Patience among NBA fans is in short supply to begin with, and it can run out especially quickly when a season gets off to a rough start for reasons that were foreseeable over the summer. But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers and their increasingly concerned supporters, or the Philly...
Bleacher Report
Ranking NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 Points Per Game
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been defined by buckets. Glorious, magnificent, often magical buckets—a whole heap of them. Entering Friday night, nine different players are averaging 30-plus points. If you folks will allow me to venture out on this unbreakable tree branch, I'll make the anti-bold prediction that this season won't produce nine 30-point scorers, since no campaign has ever produced more than six—and that season, 1961-62, was the only one with more than three.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Play vs. Raptors Because of Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without superstar center Joel Embiid against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night due to right knee recovery, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It will mark the first absence this season for Embiid, who is averaging 27.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Bleacher Report
Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents
The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Joe Tsai 'Disappointed' in Kyrie Irving Promoting Movie with Antisemitic Ideas
Kyrie Irving's promotion of a movie and book with antisemitic ideas in a tweet Thursday has been condemned by Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai. In response to Irving's apparent support for the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" in the veteran point guard and wants to have a conversation with Irving so that Irving recognizes his "hurtful" actions:
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Russell Westbrook Coming Off Lakers' Bench 'Inevitable' Barring Turnaround
Russell Westbrook may not be long for the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup. "I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is probably inevitable unless his performance changes, the team's performance changes," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on Get Up (3:50 mark). Westbrook is expected to miss Wednesday's game...
Bleacher Report
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook 'Definitely Catapulted' Lakers in Bench Role
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's performance off the bench after the team's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as a reserve. He finished with a plus/minus of zero, whereas the starters all finished anywhere from minus-three to minus-23.
Bleacher Report
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Calls Questioning RJ Barrett's Defensive Workload 'Comical'
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett appears to have taken on a heavier workload defensively this season, but head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see it that way. "No. That's comical," Thibodeau told reporters Friday when asked if Barrett was taking on a bigger defensive workload this year to make up for a lack of defense brought on by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'
Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm. He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty. "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night...
Bleacher Report
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Andrew Wiggins as Warriors' '2nd Best Player' in Win vs. Heat
Coming off an ugly loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday. Stephen Curry had a vintage performance with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting and nine assists in 37 minutes. Klay Thompson, fresh off his first career ejection in Tuesday's game, is still trying to find his form after going 6-of-19 from the field.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum on Hiding Toriah Lachell's Pregnancy Before NBA Draft: 'I Was Terrified'
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he was "terrified" and struggled to accept the news that he and then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell would welcome a child in 2017. In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Tatum said Lachell told him of the pregnancy when the 2016-17 school year was nearing its end. Having finished his freshman season with Duke, he was focusing on the NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
