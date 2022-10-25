Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
Grainger (GWW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, '22 View Raised
W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 by a margin of 15%. The bottom line improved 46% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings Miss, Margins Rise
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure, however, improved 12.9% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents for Q3. GAAP EPS was 55 cents in the quarter, up...
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a plunge...
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (DTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.65%. A quarter...
Shopify (SHOP) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
Shopify SHOP reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.4 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR reported solid third-quarter 2022 results with all-time high revenues driven by broad-based growth across most operating segments. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate with healthy year-over-year growth. Quarter Details. Net income in the quarter improved to $124.3 million...
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%. The bottom line was also up 13.3% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.
Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG third-quarter 2022 operating net income of $1.69 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.6% as well as our estimate of 98 cents per share. The bottom line remained unchanged year over year. Principal Financial witnessed lower expenses and higher revenues in Principal...
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s AJG third-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.72 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and our estimate of $1.70. The bottom line increased 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher’s performance was driven by lower expenses and higher revenues across the Brokerage...
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
