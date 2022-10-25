Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
Backstage News On Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
Earlier this week, we reported that The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have signed full-time contracts with All Elite Wrestling. On tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Taven will face off against Wardlow for the TNT Championship. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card – 7 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
Bayley Reacts To Last Woman Standing Match At Crown Jewel, More News & Notes
WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Saturday to react to her Last Woman Standing Match with Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. She wrote,. “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Melbourne, FL: Mandy Rose vs. Thea Hall
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines:. * Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event. * Odyssey Jones defeated...
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Reaction To Him Using The Moonsault
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Additionally, Angle commented on Vince McMahon’s original reaction when...
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
On next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we’ll see Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville facing off in a No Disqualification match. Additionally, Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio with the Intercontinental Championship on the line will be taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode...
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
Mike Tyson Is Coming To AEW Rampage Next Week
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW. It was announced on this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be appearing on the commentary team for next week’s episode of Rampage. Tyson previously appeared for the company back in April of 2021.
Tag Team Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing that he was double-booked for Friday night, as he was initially slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.
First Competitors Advance In X-Division Title Tournament On Impact Wrestling
The first competitors in the X-Division Title Tournament have advanced on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Black Taurus and Trey Miguel will advance in the tournament, after Taurus defeated Laredo Kid, while Miguel topped Alan Angels. Taurus is set to face the winner of Yuya Uemura...
Tiered AEW Wrestler Signed To Full-Time Deal
Another tiered deal in AEW is now full-time, as Josh Woods was added to the roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. Fightful Select reports that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which removes him from the free agent market. After being let...
Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, & More React To PWI Women’s Top 150
Several female wrestlers have reacted to the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, this year’s list was headed by STARDOM’s Syuri followed by Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Jordynne Grace. You can check out some of...
Solo Sikoa Calls Sami Zayn “Like The Kobe Bryant Of Wrestling”
Solo Sikoa has praised his Bloodline-alum Sami Zayn, comparing the Canadian as akin to late basketball star Kobe Bryant. Sikoa joined the Bloodline in September after aiding his cousin Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. In a new interview with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, Solo said that...
