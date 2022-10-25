Read full article on original website
The Reason Why WWE Wrote Sheamus Off Television Last Week
Sheamus was laid out by The Bloodline during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown so he can go get married to his fiancée this week. On the show, Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa and then was attacked by The Usos. WWE later reported that Sheamus suffered a...
Backstage News On Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
Earlier this week, we reported that The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have signed full-time contracts with All Elite Wrestling. On tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Taven will face off against Wardlow for the TNT Championship. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,...
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
WWE Files Trademark For The Nickname Of Elektra Lopez
On October 26, WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for “La Madrina,” which is the nickname for Elektra Lopez. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: LA MADRINA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
Ex-WWE Superstar Expresses His Desire To Face 73-Year Old WWE Legend
During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (Darren Young) expressed his desire to face WWE legend Bob Backlund, who he believes can still go at the age of 73. He said,. “He is in his mid-seventies and he can still...
Juice Robinson & Bandido Agree To AEW Deals
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after both men had great showcase matches on Dynamite against Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, respectively. The report, which comes from Mike Johnson, states, “I can also tell you that...
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
Cody Rhodes’ Agent Fired From Talent Agency Following Misconduct Allegations
According to a report from Deadline, Cody Rhodes’ agent, Brian Wittenstein, has been fired by the Hyperion Talent Agency after a client alleged to agency leadership that Wittenstein acted inappropriately towards them. The exact details of the situation are not yet known. After the agency looked into the matter,...
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
Mike Tyson Is Coming To AEW Rampage Next Week
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW. It was announced on this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be appearing on the commentary team for next week’s episode of Rampage. Tyson previously appeared for the company back in April of 2021.
Tag Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes made. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing he was double-booked for Friday night, as he initially was slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble. Thus, he will not take...
Sami Zayn Discusses His Storyline With The Bloodline & Where It Could Go
During a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on his storyline with the Bloodline and where it could go, possibly facing Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his storyline with the...
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card – 7 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
PHOTO: WWE NXT Star Dresses Up As AJ Lee At House Show
At Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL, WWE held a Halloween Battle Royal for the women’s division. The wrestlers involved all wore fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. That includes Cora Jade, who dressed up as former Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez).
Tiered AEW Wrestler Signed To Full-Time Deal
Another tiered deal in AEW is now full-time, as Josh Woods was added to the roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. Fightful Select reports that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which removes him from the free agent market. After being let...
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Want To See AEW Rush MJF’s Babyface Turn
While Jimmy Korderas sees a lot of potential in MJF as a babyface, he doesn’t want All Elite Wrestling to rush things along. During the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series, the former WWE referee commented on the recent teases from the “Salt of the Earth” that he’ll be turning babyface in the near future.
New STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
We have new STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. At Friday night’s NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open and Kevin Knight & The DKC to win the gold. The Motor City Machine Guns pinned Knight after a double DVD driver. This marks...
