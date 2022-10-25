Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
PHOTO: WWE NXT Star Dresses Up As AJ Lee At House Show
At Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL, WWE held a Halloween Battle Royal for the women’s division. The wrestlers involved all wore fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. That includes Cora Jade, who dressed up as former Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez).
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
Matt Hardy Wishes He Had Won Intercontinental Title While In WWE
Matt Hardy has won a fair share of titles over the course of his storied career. While with WWE, Hardy held the European, Hardcore, US, Cruiserweight, ECW, WWE Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and Raw Tag Team Championships. There was one title that eluded Hardy, though – the Intercontinental Championship.
Solo Sikoa Believes He Would’ve Lost WWE Job If He Messed Up Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa is confident that he would be out of WWE if his main-roster debut at Clash at the Castle did not go as planned. Sikoa, who joined WWE last year, debuted at the September 3rd event in Cardiff, Wales, aiding his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During...
Tiered AEW Wrestler Signed To Full-Time Deal
Another tiered deal in AEW is now full-time, as Josh Woods was added to the roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. Fightful Select reports that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which removes him from the free agent market. After being let...
Bayley Reacts To Last Woman Standing Match At Crown Jewel, More News & Notes
WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Saturday to react to her Last Woman Standing Match with Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. She wrote,. “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
Solo Sikoa Calls Sami Zayn “Like The Kobe Bryant Of Wrestling”
Solo Sikoa has praised his Bloodline-alum Sami Zayn, comparing the Canadian as akin to late basketball star Kobe Bryant. Sikoa joined the Bloodline in September after aiding his cousin Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. In a new interview with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, Solo said that...
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
Shawn Michaels Reveals What He Looks For In Signing New WWE Talent
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on whether WWE is moving away from signing independent talent and the company’s shift to focusing on its NIL program, what he looks for in a new talent, and more. You...
STARDOM’s Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150 List – Bianca Belair #2
STARDOM’s Syuri has dispatched of fierce competition to be ranked #1 in the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. The reigning World of STARDOM Champion, Syuri captured the title last December and has retained against former champions including Nanae Takahashi and Momo Watanabe. The write-up from PWI praises Syuri...
Erick Redbeard Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With AEW, More
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard commented on being part of the Brodie Lee tribute show in AEW, why he hasn’t signed with All Elite Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Something Being Done
Booker T believes many AEW wrestlers are taking unnecessary risks and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on Hangman Page’s injury during his match with Jon Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, some fans being upset that AEW stopped Page’s match after his injury, and more.
Mike Tyson Is Coming To AEW Rampage Next Week
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW. It was announced on this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be appearing on the commentary team for next week’s episode of Rampage. Tyson previously appeared for the company back in April of 2021.
Juice Robinson & Bandido Agree To AEW Deals
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after both men had great showcase matches on Dynamite against Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, respectively. The report, which comes from Mike Johnson, states, “I can also tell you that...
“It wouldn’t hurt” – Bayley On WWE Adding More Women’s Titles
In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Damage CTRL’s Bayley discussed the possibility of WWE adding more women’s titles. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion said that she’d like for it to happen but knows it will take some time. You can check out a highlight and watch Bayley’s full interview below(via 411 Mania).
Elon Musk Buys Twitter – Mick Foley Immediately Quits
Many people aren’t happy with the always controversial Elon Musk taking control of Twitter, and one of those folks is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. When the news was announced earlier this week that Musk’s acquisition of the social media giant had been finalized, Foley immediately deleted/deactivated his account.
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
