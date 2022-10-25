Booker T believes many AEW wrestlers are taking unnecessary risks and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on Hangman Page’s injury during his match with Jon Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, some fans being upset that AEW stopped Page’s match after his injury, and more.

1 DAY AGO