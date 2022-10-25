Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says CM Punk “Lifted People’s Games”
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared some positive comments about CM Punk amid rumors of his departure from AEW. Punk has been suspended from AEW since the All Out fight and it is believed the promotion will buy out the remainder of his contract. Speaking on the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Sami Zayn “Like The Kobe Bryant Of Wrestling”
Solo Sikoa has praised his Bloodline-alum Sami Zayn, comparing the Canadian as akin to late basketball star Kobe Bryant. Sikoa joined the Bloodline in September after aiding his cousin Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. In a new interview with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, Solo said that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Expresses His Desire To Face 73-Year Old WWE Legend
During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (Darren Young) expressed his desire to face WWE legend Bob Backlund, who he believes can still go at the age of 73. He said,. “He is in his mid-seventies and he can still...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Cosplay At Live Event – AJ Lee, She-Hulk, Undertaker & More
The WWE NXT roster was able to have some fun and get in the Halloween spirit at a recent untelevised live event in Florida. At the event in Melbourne, Florida, a Women’s Halloween Battle Royal saw the roster dress up as other wrestlers and those outside the business. Cora...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals What He Looks For In Signing New WWE Talent
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on whether WWE is moving away from signing independent talent and the company’s shift to focusing on its NIL program, what he looks for in a new talent, and more. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Melbourne, FL: Mandy Rose vs. Thea Hall
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines:. * Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event. * Odyssey Jones defeated...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes’ Agent Fired From Talent Agency Following Misconduct Allegations
According to a report from Deadline, Cody Rhodes’ agent, Brian Wittenstein, has been fired by the Hyperion Talent Agency after a client alleged to agency leadership that Wittenstein acted inappropriately towards them. The exact details of the situation are not yet known. After the agency looked into the matter,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Claims Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Suspicious Of Bully Ray
On Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More. Sitting down for an interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more,” claiming there’s nothing left to salvage. He noted that his status with Alisha is between them, but vowed to get revenge on PCO.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Tyson Is Coming To AEW Rampage Next Week
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW. It was announced on this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be appearing on the commentary team for next week’s episode of Rampage. Tyson previously appeared for the company back in April of 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Seth Rogen/Kane, Weekend NXT Shows, Lacey Evans
A photo has been circulating online of an unmasked Kane walking backstage during an episode of RAW from the 1990s. Actor and comedian Seth Rogen jokingly responded to the striking resemblance in light of Kane’s photo. Rogen’s tweet can be seen below:. NXT’s Saturday house show will emanate...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Discusses The Face Of The NWA, Proudest Moment So Far
Nick Aldis, who is one of the top names in the National Wrestling Alliance these days, recently appeared on the “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” podcast to promote the NWA Hard Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. During the podcast, Aldis commented on being the face of the company, what...
Comments / 0