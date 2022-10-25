Read full article on original website
Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vapor
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here. An Illinois witness at Streator reported watching and photographing a bright light and a circle that emitted vapor at about 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly
Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
Nebraska’s Crop Residue Exchange aiding cattle producers, cropland farmers during drought
Connecting producers with alterative feeding sources. As drought continues to limit hay supplies, the University of Nebraska has launched an online platform to help cattle producers find alternative feeding options this winter. The Crop Residue Exchange facilitates connections between farmers who have available cropland to graze with ranchers. …
Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year
Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
Northeast Iowa farmer still dealing with summer wind storm
The impact of a summer windstorm lingers on a farm in northeast Iowa. Bob Hemesath of Calmar says a storm with high winds damaged his grain handling facility earlier this year. “So we’re not able to dry corn at our place, so it’s been a good harvest but just different.”...
Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy
Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
Wisconsin farmers take advantage of late warm weather
A western Wisconsin farmer is grateful Mother Nature has brought some late-season warm weather to help finish the corn. Shane Goplin has begun harvesting corn near Osseo. He tells Brownfield, “We’re hunting and pecking on where it’s dry enough, so we’re going to combine as long as we can and try and keep it under that 22% moisture to run through the dryer otherwise the dryer becomes so inefficient.”
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Kansas producer says there’s record demand for hay as the market gets tighter
A Kansas livestock producer says this year’s drought is creating the tightest hay market he’s ever seen. Keith Miller tells Brownfield prices have nearly doubled for all varieties of hay. “I’ve been hearing prices as high as $325 a ton for alfalfa. I’m not selling mine for near that, but I have constant buyers.”
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
Changes to seasonal CDL program will help Illinois ag retailers retain truckers
Illinois ag retailers and farmers will benefit from recent changes to Restricted Class B CDL program requirements. KJ Johnson, President of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association tells Brownfield this is the license many seasonal ag workers use. “As an ag retailer you must have a HAZMAT license to pull...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
His worst harvest in 40 years: Kansas farmer says drought stole most of his crops
Eastern Kansas farmer Keith Miller says he harvested the worst crops he ever raised in more than 40 years. “Soybeans were down in the 7-10 range. Milo was from the 20 to 50 (bushels per acre) range.”. Miller tells Brownfield the drought has persisted for more than a year and...
IDOT narrows down options for new I-80 bridge
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has narrowed down potential options for plans to build a new I-80 bridge from seven to four. IDOT previously revealed the seven options at a public meeting in May. The four options that will move forward for further evaluation were revealed on Thursday at IDOT's third I-80 public meeting.
Choose Iowa grants return for 2023 cycle
Farmers in Iowa can apply for grants that will help them increase market access and diversify their product offerings. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tells Brownfield more than $460,000 is available for farmers, businesses and non-profits. “The projects are capped at $25,000 each,” he said. “It’s a competitive process. We only want to fund the best projects that will have the greatest impact.”
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Input prices continue to be high
North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says input costs have been one of his biggest challenges this fall. “It’s kind of scary just how much diesel has jumped here recently,” he said. “Maybe a month ago we had diesel around $4.59 at the pump. That has shot up to $5.29.”
Michigan Dairy Market Program receives support
Michigan farmers have voted to continue the state’s dairy checkoff. The Michigan Dairy Market Program for Grade “A” Milk was established in 1983 to promote the sale of milk and milk products as well as consumer education within the state. Farmers are assessed 10 cents per hundredweight to support its work.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
