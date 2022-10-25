ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Roger Marsh

Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vapor

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here. An Illinois witness at Streator reported watching and photographing a bright light and a circle that emitted vapor at about 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
STREATOR, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly

Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
MEMPHIS, TN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska’s Crop Residue Exchange aiding cattle producers, cropland farmers during drought

Connecting producers with alterative feeding sources. As drought continues to limit hay supplies, the University of Nebraska has launched an online platform to help cattle producers find alternative feeding options this winter. The Crop Residue Exchange facilitates connections between farmers who have available cropland to graze with ranchers. …
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year

Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Northeast Iowa farmer still dealing with summer wind storm

The impact of a summer windstorm lingers on a farm in northeast Iowa. Bob Hemesath of Calmar says a storm with high winds damaged his grain handling facility earlier this year. “So we’re not able to dry corn at our place, so it’s been a good harvest but just different.”...
CALMAR, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy

Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
MEMPHIS, TN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin farmers take advantage of late warm weather

A western Wisconsin farmer is grateful Mother Nature has brought some late-season warm weather to help finish the corn. Shane Goplin has begun harvesting corn near Osseo. He tells Brownfield, “We’re hunting and pecking on where it’s dry enough, so we’re going to combine as long as we can and try and keep it under that 22% moisture to run through the dryer otherwise the dryer becomes so inefficient.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kansas producer says there’s record demand for hay as the market gets tighter

A Kansas livestock producer says this year’s drought is creating the tightest hay market he’s ever seen. Keith Miller tells Brownfield prices have nearly doubled for all varieties of hay. “I’ve been hearing prices as high as $325 a ton for alfalfa. I’m not selling mine for near that, but I have constant buyers.”
KANSAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois approves ComEd rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

IDOT narrows down options for new I-80 bridge

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has narrowed down potential options for plans to build a new I-80 bridge from seven to four. IDOT previously revealed the seven options at a public meeting in May. The four options that will move forward for further evaluation were revealed on Thursday at IDOT's third I-80 public meeting.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Choose Iowa grants return for 2023 cycle

Farmers in Iowa can apply for grants that will help them increase market access and diversify their product offerings. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tells Brownfield more than $460,000 is available for farmers, businesses and non-profits. “The projects are capped at $25,000 each,” he said. “It’s a competitive process. We only want to fund the best projects that will have the greatest impact.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Input prices continue to be high

North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says input costs have been one of his biggest challenges this fall. “It’s kind of scary just how much diesel has jumped here recently,” he said. “Maybe a month ago we had diesel around $4.59 at the pump. That has shot up to $5.29.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Michigan Dairy Market Program receives support

Michigan farmers have voted to continue the state’s dairy checkoff. The Michigan Dairy Market Program for Grade “A” Milk was established in 1983 to promote the sale of milk and milk products as well as consumer education within the state. Farmers are assessed 10 cents per hundredweight to support its work.
MICHIGAN STATE
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE

