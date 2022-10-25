Read full article on original website
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Have Uncovered A 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal In Alabama
The nearly mile-long structure was used to travel along trade routes between lagoons on the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Near Mobile Bay in Alabama, a local resident came across a strange structure and urged archaeologists to investigate — and it turned out to be a 1,400-year-old canal used by Native Americans.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Image From Space Shows Mississippi River Like You've Never Seen It Before
The colorful radar image, taken over a period of about three weeks, shows how the landscape around the river changes with time.
Researchers have confirmed biblical conflicts using Earth's magnetic field
In a new study, researchers confirmed the biblical accounts of the Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah using Earth's magnetic field data. The study was conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), involving 20 international scientists...
Cameras Left by Famed Yukon Explorers Found 85 Years Later: 'So Surreal and Validating'
Mountaineer Griffin Post, 39, tells PEOPLE that his team came upon the artifacts "at the 11th hour" — just one hour before a helicopter would have picked them up empty-handed After 85 years, a cache of camera gear lost by two famed explorers has been recovered. Teton Gravity Research (TGR) recently teamed up with professional mountain explorer Griffin Post and a group of mountaineers to hunt down the long-lost cameras in Kluane National Park, according to a press release from the media company sent to PEOPLE. The camera equipment...
Sea animals were thought to be mute. A scientist just discovered they can talk
It is a known fact that acoustic communication plays a key role in parental care, mate attraction, and other behaviors. Nevertheless, not much has been studied about its evolutionary roots. There are also gaps in existing research due to a lack of information from groups that have not been widely studied.
Phys.org
How old is the oldest ice in Antarctica?
Antarctica is so cold that snowfall builds up year after year, resulting in frozen blankets of ice more than 3 km thick in places. You might think that to find the oldest ice, one simply has to dig ever deeper, to find samples at the very bottom that have been trapped for millions of years.
New James Webb Space Telescope photos show a massive galaxy cluster bending light
Is it two galaxies, or two star clusters? Astronomers aren't yet sure what the James Webb Space Telescope spotted in an image of the early universe.
A big asteroid scheduled to pass relatively close to Earth will mean close call
Luckily, no one on Earth is in danger of this close encounter.
Hubble Space Telescope watches galaxies' destructive dance in new photo
These galaxies may look like they are performing a cosmic waltz, but the spirals are actually trapped in a dance of death that will someday end in a violent crash.
Terrawatch: Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs triggered global mega-tsunami
Any dinosaur that survived the Chicxulub asteroid impact 66m years ago then faced a mega-tsunami that washed around the entire world and began as a mile-high wave, a study shows. It is no surprise that a 14km-wide asteroid slamming into the Gulf of Mexico would generate one hell of a...
NASA asteroid surveyor snaps stunning views of Earth and moon on way to Jupiter's Trojans
NASA's Lucy spacecraft took some amazing photos of Earth and the moon as it prepares to slingshot towards Jupiter's Trojan asteroids.
Phys.org
Astronomers discover a planetary system with a Neptune-mass planet and a massive sub-stellar object
An international team of astronomers reports the detection of a new planetary system by observing a nearby star known as HD 18599 (or TOI-179). It appears that this star is orbited by a Neptune-mass exoplanet and a massive sub-stellar object. The finding was detailed in a paper published October 14 on the arXiv pre-print server.
See the moon's shadow crawl eerily across Earth in last solar eclipse of 2022 (satellite video)
The partial solar eclipse today (Oct. 25) generated some haunting space footage of the shadow of our moon passing over our Earth, as seen from satellites.
Massive meteoroid strike on Mars creates 500-feet wide crater, unearths boulder-sized blocks of water ice
Since landing in November 2018, NASA's InSight Mars lander has studied the Red Planet's crust, mantle, and core, and even detected 1,1318 marsquakes. Due to dust settling on its solar panels, unfortunately, InSight's power has largely declined in recent months, and the spacecraft is expected to shut down, in the next six weeks.
Phys.org
Scientists warn in report that climate change has pushed Earth to 'code red'
Writing in the journal BioScience, an international coalition led by Oregon State University researchers says in a report published today that the Earth's vital signs have reached "code red" and that "humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency." In the special report, "World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency 2022,"...
