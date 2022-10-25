Read full article on original website
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
Pelosi's status as GOP campaign-ad villain faces new scrutiny after violent home invasion
The speaker has headlined Republican attacks for almost as long as she's led House Democrats — a political truism her party is lamenting after her husband's assault.
Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
KUOW
Which side are you on? How democracy suffers from political tribalism
There are just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, and a recent national poll by the Associated Press found that only 9% of U.S. adults believe democracy is working “very well,” while 52% say it is definitely not working well. And how strongly we feel about that may depend on how we align ourselves with whoever is in power at the moment.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
KUOW
How are you feeling about democracy?: Today So Far
Have you heard folks talking about a second civil war? The state of our democracy is on a lot of minds these days. Taylor Swift just shined a spotlight on a Bellevue company. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 27, 2022. For a while...
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea
Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
