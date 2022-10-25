ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk

Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jalen Wilson One of Three Big 12 Players on Julius Erving Watch List

Three Big 12 players — including Kansas’ Jalen Wilson — are on the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s best small forward. The other selections include Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor and Texas’ Timmy Allen. Wilson helped the Kansas Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
ksal.com

Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest

The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
KANSAS STATE
fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Coaches “Blindsided” By Increasing Facility Rental Fees

Confusion among sports coaches stirs discussion with district after a new Facility Use Schedule was released in July with increased rates. As the district reviews facility rental fees, sports teams may now have to pay the district the same fees charged to outside groups for their summer workouts and camps, in accordance with a new fee schedule drafted this summer (below).
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
KANSAS STATE
wycokck.org

Open Burn - Fall 2022

Residents in Kansas City, Kansas are allowed to apply for a burn permit for the time period October 16 through November 15 at any of the Fire Stations currently staffed by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Kansas City, Kansas residents are limited to one 3-day burn permit per burn period that allows for the combustion of one 10 foot by 10 foot or smaller pile of naturally occurring residential organic yard waste generated onsite. If you operate a business out of your home you are classified as a business and cannot participate. Applications must be received and approved at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of burning. Open burning with a permit is allowed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KANSAS STATE

