Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
Kansas Jayhawks Fan Viewing Guide - Week 9
It's time to dig through the weekend games to help figure out which ones you should watch.
Veteran KU basketball players leading the way for a young team heading into 2022-23
Kansas basketball is starting the 2022-23 season with a team that hardly resembles the one that took home a title just six months ago. After losing seven seniors over the offseason, Bill Self said KU will have to rely on its youngsters to fill in the gaps and produce. A...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jalen Wilson One of Three Big 12 Players on Julius Erving Watch List
Three Big 12 players — including Kansas’ Jalen Wilson — are on the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s best small forward. The other selections include Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor and Texas’ Timmy Allen. Wilson helped the Kansas Jayhawks...
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fsfreepressonline.com
NEWS: Coaches “Blindsided” By Increasing Facility Rental Fees
Confusion among sports coaches stirs discussion with district after a new Facility Use Schedule was released in July with increased rates. As the district reviews facility rental fees, sports teams may now have to pay the district the same fees charged to outside groups for their summer workouts and camps, in accordance with a new fee schedule drafted this summer (below).
kcur.org
A new rock opera tells the very metal story of a Kansas college student who died fighting fascism
Frank Narwot first learned of Don Henry’s short life and sacrifice while glancing over a trivia display at a Lawrence, Kansas, brewpub. “I read his story,” the guitarist and music professor at Wichita State University said, “and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to write some music about this.”
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
wycokck.org
Open Burn - Fall 2022
Residents in Kansas City, Kansas are allowed to apply for a burn permit for the time period October 16 through November 15 at any of the Fire Stations currently staffed by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Kansas City, Kansas residents are limited to one 3-day burn permit per burn period that allows for the combustion of one 10 foot by 10 foot or smaller pile of naturally occurring residential organic yard waste generated onsite. If you operate a business out of your home you are classified as a business and cannot participate. Applications must be received and approved at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of burning. Open burning with a permit is allowed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
WIBW
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
KCTV 5
Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical injury on Sept. 12. More than six weeks later, he will be sentenced. He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
