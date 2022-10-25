ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearecamdenhs.com

Camden Bulldogs hosts Marlboro Bulldogs for Senior Night

It is Senior Night @ Zemp Stadium, and your Camden Bulldogs will host the Bulldogs of Marlboro County in a Region game, Friday, October 28th. Before kickoff, we will recognize our Senior Band members, Football players, Student Athletic Training Assistants, & Cheerleaders. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, and the student section theme for tonight is “GOLD OUT”.
wearecamdenhs.com

Come out to Zemp Stadium for SENIOR NIGHT 2022, Fri, Oct 28th

It is SENIOR NIGHT @ Zemp Stadium!!! Before the kickoff of tonight’s game, Seniors from the Band, Football team, Cheer team, and Athletic Student Trainers will be recognized staring at 7:00 pm. We would like to thank all of these students and student athletes for all of their hard work & dedication to Camden High School & Camden Athletics!
wearecamdenhs.com

2022 Bulldog Cheerleaders

Congratulations to our Senior Cheerleaders for all of their hard work and dedication to Camden High & the Bulldog Cheer Team. Good Luck tonight ladies!
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy