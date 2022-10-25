ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpn1C_0imJYq5s00
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is tended to by the Bengals training staff after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7 Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks.

In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely.

In Sunday's 35-17 loss at Cincinnati, Terrell (hamstring) left in the first quarter, which left the Falcons (3-4) scrambling for answers against a potent Bengals' passing attack. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins departed in the second half with a head injury, entered the concussion protocol and has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers (2-5).

Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that despite the rash of injuries, it's up to the coaching staff to come up with an answer.

"We've tried to develop guys that have been in our program and it's our job to find solutions," Smith said. "Everybody is dealing with something around the league and we got to find solutions. We got a big divisional game coming up here Sunday."

Smith said Terrell was "week-to-week" and backup cornerback Dee Alford was "day-to-day." Alford hasn't played in two weeks due to a hamstring injury. His return would be impactful.

Fourth-year pro Cornell Armstrong was elevated from the practice squad and could be a starting corner if Terrell doesn't play against the Panthers. Darren Hall and Isaiah Oliver are other options the Falcons can lean on at cornerback. Sixth-year pro Dean Marlowe is on track to start in place of Hawkins against the Panthers. Marlowe has seven tackles this season.

The Falcons currently have 52 players on their roster, giving them room to sign a player this week.

"We just have to evaluate with the IR guys," Smith said. "I don't have an update on it right now but there's IR, there's somebody you bump up, or you never know if there's somebody out there you may claim or whatever, so we'll see how the week goes."

--Carolina enters this week's matchup with one of the worst offenses in the league. The Panthers rank last in total offense (271.9 yards per game), 28th in passing offense (169.7 yards per game), 23rd in rushing offense (102.1 yards per game) and tied for 25th in scoring (17.7 points per game). But backup quarterback P.J. Walker passed 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Look for Walker, likely the starter again in Week 8, to take aim at the Falcons' beat-up secondary in a crucial NFC South showdown.

--Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota had season lows in passing attempts (13) and yards (124) in the loss to Cincinnati. Take away a 75-yard scoring strike to Damiere Byrd and the Falcons' passing game was basically non-existent.

"We'll certainly look at everything," Smith said. "We gotta find ways to get guys involved earlier. ... That's the key, is making sure we continue to evolve too. And we will. That's the charge. That's what I've always believed in." --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past six games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt, designating him for return from injured reserve. He's not expected to play this week against Philadelphia but can be added to the active roster at any time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Exponent

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson has been a limited participant in...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back. Griffin will sit out the team's next four games due to the move. Griffin recently told reporters that he has been dealing with a back issue since training camp. He aggravated the injury in Jacksonville's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16 and then sat out the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Exponent

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's...
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the plan is for Quinn to be active when the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Cardinals face historical challenge against Vikings

In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans

Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Williams was injured during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted to the locker room during the fourth quarter after catching seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
The Exponent

Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday. Saleh also announced that wide receiver Corey Davis would not participate in practice Friday and will sit out Sunday's contest. Davis is nursing a knee injury sustained during the first half of the Jets' 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos last week.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Exponent

Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later.
The Exponent

London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos

A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture.
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy