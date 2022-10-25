Feldhaus, Crawford join Royals coaching staff

Mason County has assembled quite the starting five.

On the bench that is.

The Royals basketball program announced the addition of Deron Feldhaus to the coaching staff over the weekend, filling out a staff that had a lot of talent in their playing days.

“May have to suit up and go against our guys,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said jokingly.

With the success on the football field for Mason County and a possible late run that could stretch into late November, early December, that may not be a bad idea with the amount of multi-sport athletes that will also suit up for the Royals basketball program.

Feldhaus will be a varsity assistant on staff, deciding to help coach his Alma mater.

“Deron has been someone over the last couple of years wanting to get him involved. Just was a matter of timing, he was very appreciative of it when I asked,” Kirk said. “Deron impresses me with young kids. He’s helped with the middle school team, feeder programs or even giving golf lessons to some kids. My daughter took some golf lessons from him. Just seeing the way he communicates with them shows how successful he’ll be in helping us. He’s a humble guy, definitely someone that is loyal to the program and someone that can pass along and communicate with our kids. It’s a gamechanger for our program. What he can provide to get our team better checks a lot of boxes. When he says something in practice, the kids will respect him and listen to him.”

Feldhaus played at Mason County from 1984-87, coached by his father Allen Feldhaus Sr. and helped lead the Royals to a 10th Region title in 1985 and ‘87. He’s the fifth all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,937 points before going on to play at the University of Kentucky and was a member of “The Unforgettables”.

“His knowledge and experience playing here in Mason County and playing at UK with the unforgettables is a guy I can grow from and build upon,” Kirk said. “I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have great assistant coaches. You got to have guys around you in every corner to go to battle for you in every position. Some nights aren’t easy and having a coaching staff and a strong support staff around you is necessary to be successful.”

Feldhaus brings a presence in which players will want to listen to his knowledge of the game and should help in certain areas, especially with players along the interior.

Feldhaus joins Robert Myrick, Bradley Boone, Bryson Bennett and Owens Crawford, who was also added to the staff this summer and will be the boys head freshman coach. Myrick and Boone are also Mason County alums, Bennett a Russell grad, Crawford graduating from Augusta.

“Owens was a former player of mine, always battled with Mason County. Funny how the game of basketball brings things all back together and goes full circle. Owens is one of the smartest kids I’ve ever had to coach. Had a great career at KCU and the biggest word I can use for him is how innovative and creative he is. He’s had a lot of different experiences and styles. Uses his creativity to fit our kids. We don’t have a set system and we adjust to what we have and the strengths of our kids,” Kirk said.

Former assistant Jordan Gilbert is now the head coach at Green County.

“That’s what I want. Coaches that want to be a head coach and have a desire to improve the program. Deron is another one I can trust and will be well prepared. We want to prepare guys to be the best they can and take the lead role as best as they can when I can’t be there,” Kirk said.