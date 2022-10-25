ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon asks residents, business owners for zoning code guidance

MOUNT VERNON – The city hired a consultant to analyze changes to its zoning regulations, but now it wants residents to share their concerns and opinions. Mount Vernon started modernizing its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it can accommodate strategic growth that meets its goals and those of its residents.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon earns Bee City USA status by welcoming pollinators

MOUNT VERNON – Pollinators like the honey bee (Apis mellifera) will get a welcome from Mount Vernon through efforts that earned it a Bee City USA affiliate certification. During the summer of 2020, the Mount Vernon City Council adopted a resolution designating the City’s Shade Tree and Beautification Commission as the City’s Bee City USA sponsor. Earlier this month, the city was notified that it met the standards for certification as an affiliate of Bee City USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

One mobile home LOT available

One mobile home LOT availalbe in 55 and older community with city water & sewer. Call for information. Won’t last long. 614-620-4321.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Natural Resources Area to hold Trunk or Treat

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Natural Resources Area will host Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. There will be an archery pumpkin shoot that evening, too. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume and be ready to shoot a bow. Candy treats, archery range open, beginner bows and arrows available.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

$75M grant awarded to Lancaster ion battery recycler

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio.   Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs. Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, […]
LANCASTER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Roberta Jean 'Bert' Day

MOUNT VERNON – Roberta Jean “Bert” Day, 64, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Nov. 3, 1957, in Mount Vernon. Bert loved her family and friends, holiday gatherings and Christmas...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents

Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Big Garage Sale In The Barn

Farmhouse decor, DIY, primitive, seasonal, furniture, kitchen, nice glassware, pottery, dishes, baskets, Tupperware, canning jars, crafts, fabric, sewing, older linens, purses, clothes, beds, bed spreads, picture frames, speakers, baby strollers, gates, Pack N Play, bed guards, LOTS OF TOYS, games, puzzles, books, bikes, old electronics, tools, Snap-on toolbox, small trailer, camping chairs, coolers, display cases, picnic table, slate, lawn mowers, hedge trimmer, 1997 Ford 250 truck, 1970’s Honda CB 350. WAY MORE!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

AG Yost rejects proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – A citizen group trying to use a constitutional amendment to raise Ohio’s minimum wage eventually to $15 doesn’t need to start over, but it does need to make changes to its plan if it hopes to eventually get it on the ballot. Attorney...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Letter to the editor Common-sense gun laws make safer communities

Whether you live in a city, the suburbs or a rural area, most people want to live in peaceful, safe communities. Living with a feeling of security fosters widespread trust and cooperation among residents. This ideal is jeopardized by the dangerous, lax gun laws passed by Gov. (Mike) DeWine and...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy