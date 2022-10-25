MOUNT VERNON – Pollinators like the honey bee (Apis mellifera) will get a welcome from Mount Vernon through efforts that earned it a Bee City USA affiliate certification. During the summer of 2020, the Mount Vernon City Council adopted a resolution designating the City’s Shade Tree and Beautification Commission as the City’s Bee City USA sponsor. Earlier this month, the city was notified that it met the standards for certification as an affiliate of Bee City USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO