Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon asks residents, business owners for zoning code guidance
MOUNT VERNON – The city hired a consultant to analyze changes to its zoning regulations, but now it wants residents to share their concerns and opinions. Mount Vernon started modernizing its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it can accommodate strategic growth that meets its goals and those of its residents.
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon earns Bee City USA status by welcoming pollinators
MOUNT VERNON – Pollinators like the honey bee (Apis mellifera) will get a welcome from Mount Vernon through efforts that earned it a Bee City USA affiliate certification. During the summer of 2020, the Mount Vernon City Council adopted a resolution designating the City’s Shade Tree and Beautification Commission as the City’s Bee City USA sponsor. Earlier this month, the city was notified that it met the standards for certification as an affiliate of Bee City USA, an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
Mount Vernon News
One mobile home LOT available
One mobile home LOT availalbe in 55 and older community with city water & sewer. Call for information. Won’t last long. 614-620-4321.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Natural Resources Area to hold Trunk or Treat
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Natural Resources Area will host Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. There will be an archery pumpkin shoot that evening, too. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume and be ready to shoot a bow. Candy treats, archery range open, beginner bows and arrows available.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
$75M grant awarded to Lancaster ion battery recycler
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio. Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs. Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, […]
Mount Vernon News
Roberta Jean 'Bert' Day
MOUNT VERNON – Roberta Jean “Bert” Day, 64, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Nov. 3, 1957, in Mount Vernon. Bert loved her family and friends, holiday gatherings and Christmas...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents
Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
Better Call 4: Voters urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
Mount Vernon News
Big Garage Sale In The Barn
Farmhouse decor, DIY, primitive, seasonal, furniture, kitchen, nice glassware, pottery, dishes, baskets, Tupperware, canning jars, crafts, fabric, sewing, older linens, purses, clothes, beds, bed spreads, picture frames, speakers, baby strollers, gates, Pack N Play, bed guards, LOTS OF TOYS, games, puzzles, books, bikes, old electronics, tools, Snap-on toolbox, small trailer, camping chairs, coolers, display cases, picnic table, slate, lawn mowers, hedge trimmer, 1997 Ford 250 truck, 1970’s Honda CB 350. WAY MORE!
Mount Vernon News
AG Yost rejects proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – A citizen group trying to use a constitutional amendment to raise Ohio’s minimum wage eventually to $15 doesn’t need to start over, but it does need to make changes to its plan if it hopes to eventually get it on the ballot. Attorney...
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor Common-sense gun laws make safer communities
Whether you live in a city, the suburbs or a rural area, most people want to live in peaceful, safe communities. Living with a feeling of security fosters widespread trust and cooperation among residents. This ideal is jeopardized by the dangerous, lax gun laws passed by Gov. (Mike) DeWine and...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
newsnet5
Just after giving out $10M in bonuses, teachers retirement system announces $5.3B in losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio State Teachers Retirement fund in August voted to give its employees $10 million in bonuses even though it estimated that it had lost $3 billion during the fiscal year that ended July 1.
