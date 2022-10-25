Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Skate park still in Shelton's future
SHELTON — A new skate park remains on the horizon, but lack of funding will push the project back some, officials say. Earlier this month, the state denied Shelton’s application for a $250,000 Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant that would have covered the costs of creating a new skate park at a site yet to be officially determined.
sheltonherald.com
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
sheltonherald.com
Wilton to consider a 32-unit development near the library
WILTON — An application has been filed with the town for a proposed 32-unit multifamily development in the heart of downtown. The application for Wilton Lofts was filed by attorney Liz Suchy on behalf of Greenwich Realty Development LLC, the owner of a three-story building at 12 Godfrey Place, located adjacent to the Wilton Library.
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
sheltonherald.com
Community news: Craft Westport returning after a 3-year hiatus
Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr. has announced the school’s Students of the Month recipients for October. The students are ninth grader Eleni Braga, 10th graders Logan Noorily and Samantha Henske, 11th graders Nina Lauterbach and Morgan Tamm, and 12th grader Jeffrey Pogue. The Students of the Month...
sheltonherald.com
Community news: Fairfield has Halloween house decorating contest
The nonprofit Team Woofgang & Co., is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Oct. 28. It was started in 2017 by Kelly Maffei, Kris Burbank and Amy Stern with the mission to provide vocational training and job skills development to adults with disabilities. People can visit the organization's store during the...
sheltonherald.com
Bloomfield may vote to oust town manager for second straight year
BLOOMFIELD — The Town Council will hold an executive session and public meeting next week to discuss details of the town manager's contract, including a potential dismissal. The public meeting will be held in-person at Town Hall and virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday after town council members convene in private session on Monday to discuss Stanley Hawthorne's contract.
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
sheltonherald.com
East Hampton's Pumpkintown U.S.A. to open Christmas-themed attraction for the holidays
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fall attraction known for its pumpkins will be opening for the holiday season this year. Billed as a "premiere non-scary Fall attraction," Pumpkintown U.S.A. in East Hampton displays over 100 pumpkin-headed characters in its village and Pumpkin Forest, a one-mile drive with 17 various scenes.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut High School Football recap: Fairfield Prep, St. Joseph pull upsets
A look at what's happening around high school football in Connecticut:. -- Shelton pass incomplete, Gaels turn it over on downs wth 2:08 left. Prep 16, No. 9 Shelton 15 2:08 left. -- Prep comes up with a huge sack on 3n5, TO Shelton, 2:14 left. No. 9 Gaels trailing...
sheltonherald.com
Week 8 CT High School football roundup: West Haven, Ansonia win big; H-K wins third straight
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team's results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to info@gametimect.com. ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups and top performers.
sheltonherald.com
Danbury construction worker dragged by vehicle after confrontation, police say
DANBURY — Local police say a construction worker was injured Wednesday after he was accosted by a resident angry about detours. Joseph Adducci, of Danbury, has been charged with failure to drive right, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, breach of peace, reckless driving and endangering a highway worker for allegedly dragging the worker by his vehicle, according to police. Police did not provide Adducci's age.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: What the parents’ rights argument just doesn’t understand
The library, long the definition of a quiet and studious place, has become the battleground for the recent renewal of the moral panic of children being sexualized or indoctrinated by books and schools. It is even being played out in our own communities in Connecticut. In September in Fairfield, there...
sheltonherald.com
Two men wounded in Waterbury daytime shooting, police say
WATERBURY — Police say two men were wounded, including one seriously, in a shooting Friday afternoon. Waterbury police said officers were called to an address in the 200 block of Knollwood Circle around 12:20 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered a crime scene and found evidence that shots had been fired in the area, police said.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven's Shubert Theater to host free Halloween fun this weekend
NEW HAVEN — Halloween fun awaits families downtown this weekend, as the Shubert Theater will hold its annual “Free Family Fun Day” at the theater Saturday, featuring trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts activities and a backstage tour. “We do this every year because everything that we offer...
sheltonherald.com
Man injured in hit-and-run in critical condition, Waterbury police say
WATERBURY — Local police said a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday evening. Waterbury police said officers responded to a location in the 600 block of East Main Street around 6:34 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. The man was located in the roadway by officers, according to police. Officers determined he was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene, police said.
sheltonherald.com
Derby-Shelton Rotary kicks off annual Thanksgiving food drive
SHELTON — The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is once again joining forces with Rotary clubs throughout the state and Liberty Bank to put a Thanksgiving feast on the table of those in need this coming holiday. Liberty Bank offers a 25 percent match to monetary contributions in the annual drive....
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Oct. 24)
Also receiving votes: Wetherfield, Southington, Branford, Farmington, Daniel Hand. Also receiving votes: Weston, Sacred Heart Academy, Thomaston, Bacon Academy, Rocky Hill, Plainfield. Coaches voting: Barry O'Reilly, Brookfield; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Barry Beattie, Staples; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Erin Reed, Tolland; Nick Sheikh, Nonnewaug; Kylee McIntosh, Cheshire; Iain...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Jean-Pierre carries on name, winning legacy at Valley Regional / Old Lyme
DEEP RIVER — Over a dozen years, the surname Jean-Pierre has dotted the Valley Regional/Old Lyme roster and put an element of fear in Pequot Conference opponents. Chris Jean-Pierre, a football and basketball star, was named New Haven Register Athlete of the Year in 2015. Ernest Jean-Pierre was a 2017 All-State performer.
