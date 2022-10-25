ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Won’t Believe Who Minnesota’s Highest Paid State Employee Is

If you were looking for the highest-paid state employees, some new data from the state of Minnesota can show you where to look. The thing about working for the state of Minnesota is that while you generally enjoy a fairly stable working environment and some pretty decent benefits, your salary is public record-- because it's our tax dollars, after all, that are paying state workers' salaries.
