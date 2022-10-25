Read full article on original website
Trump Vows To Sue In 2 Weeks To Snatch Washington Post, NYT Pulitzers
He complained stories about the Kremlin's effort to help him win in 2016 "libel" him.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Minnesota's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'
Kim Crockett, the Republican who is running to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is the first statewide candidate in Minnesota to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump for this year's mid-terms. Trump gave Crockett his endorsement for Secretary of State on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which...
You Won’t Believe Who Minnesota’s Highest Paid State Employee Is
If you were looking for the highest-paid state employees, some new data from the state of Minnesota can show you where to look. The thing about working for the state of Minnesota is that while you generally enjoy a fairly stable working environment and some pretty decent benefits, your salary is public record-- because it's our tax dollars, after all, that are paying state workers' salaries.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Miami Herald
Proud Boys, allies rally in support of GOP canvasser in front of Hialeah voting site
About three dozen people gathered outside John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah Saturday to rally in support of Christopher Monzon, the GOP canvasser brutally beaten earlier this week about a mile away — an attack that Monzon’s family and Sen. Marco Rubio said was politically motivated.
Reporter breaks down the severity of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Documents containing highly sensitive intelligence about Iran and China were among those recovered by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the Washington Post. CNN talks to Devlin Barrett, one of the reporters who broke the story.
