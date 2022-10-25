Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea: At least 59 dead after crowd crush at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 59 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a crush when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials say.At least 60 were being treated for injuries and the death toll could grow, emergency authorities said. Many people had suffered a cardiac arrest.One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a crowd began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife.He said dozens of people were treated for...
Korean Halloween Celebrations End in Stampede, Heart Attacks
Halloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes sent roughly 50 people to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, according to dispatches from Seoul.The nightmare took place in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Though authorities have yet to report any deaths, according to The Korean Herald, the number of those injured could top 100.However, the BBC reported that, in South Korea, public declarations of a "cardiac arrest" often precede official...
Non-Americans Are Sharing What They Cook For Dinner, And Sorry Mom, But I'm Eating At Their House Tonight
"In Germany, it does not get more common than Abendbrot, also known as 'evening bread'. As a kid, we'd literally have a crusty rye bread with an assortment of cold cuts and sliced cheeses. Literally everyone I knew had this as it was the most common dinner. It's so simple and cheap."
Comments / 0