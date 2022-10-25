Tech Guys With Local Roots Start Non-Profit Venture Capital Fund to Support Start-Ups Coming Out of CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, University Announces

Read full article on original website
Harbor District Announces Massive Offshore Wind Partnership; Project Would Lead to an 86-Acre Redevelopment of Old Pulp Mill Site
Well, this is happening pretty quickly. This morning, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District has announced a partnership with a private company — Crowley Wind Services — to build a full-service facility to support offshore wind development all along the West Coast. The development would happen at the district’s...
Offshore Wind is Coming to the North Coast. What’s in it For Humboldt?
As efforts to bring an offshore wind development to the Humboldt County coast ramp up, local stakeholders are vying to get a big ol’ slice of that offshore wind pie. If you haven’t been following the proposed development, now is a good time to tune in. The Humboldt...
State test scores reveal less than half of Humboldt County students met the state standard
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, California released the statewide standardized test scores for the 2021 to 2022 testing period, revealing an overall decrease in the percentage of students who met the state standards compared to pre-pandemic scores. This decrease is also reflected in the results for Humboldt County schools,...
Supes Agree to Put Controversial Weed Initiative on 2024 Ballot, Though They Hope to Work With Organizers on Alternatives
PREVIOUSLY: An Initiative to Reshape Humboldt’s Cannabis Industry Qualified for the Ballot, and It Has Growers Worried. The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had just three options, and they didn’t seem too happy about any of them. On Tuesday the board was presented with an initiative that, if...
Friends of the Eel River Sues County for Failure to Protect Public Trust by Regulating Groundwater Extractions in Lower Eel
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
Quake, Oct. 28
Another quake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 27. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Former Humboldt health officer receives California Medical Association award
EUREKA, Calif. — Former Humboldt County Public Health Officer, Doctor Donald Baird, has received the California Medical Association’s most prestigious award after serving the Humboldt and Del Norte communities for 46 years. The Frederick K.M. Plessner Memorial Award honors a California physician who "best exemplifies the ethics and...
Arcata Planning Commission Approves Big Apartment Expansion Project in Westwood Neighborhood
The Westwood Garden Apartments in Arcata is likely getting a lot more residents, after the Arcata Planning Commission approved a project that will more than double the size of the apartment complex on Westwood Court. The complex, which is one of several sites in Arcata owned by Strombeck Properties, currently...
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
Supervisors Opt to Leave the Planning Commission at Seven Members
PREVIOUSLY: In the Wake of Bongio Controversy, Supes to Consider Changes to the Planning Commission. On Tuesday the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors considered reducing the number of members on the Planning Commission from seven to five but wound up thinking better of it, keeping the body at seven people while changing the method by which a commissioner can be removed.
OBITUARY: Pamela Walsh Olson, 1946-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Pamela Walsh Olson, who passed away peacefully at home in Eureka on Sunday, September 25 at the age of 76 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born on July 27, 1946 in San Francisco and grew...
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern L
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
Human Rights Commission Condemns Alleged Hate Speech and Violent Threats Against LGBTQ Community
Press release from the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission:. The Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) has just been made aware of incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community. If the alleged attacks or threats are fully credible, and we understand they are, our Commission considers such behavior to be unacceptable and wishes to condemn those involved in such activities. Recently a family-oriented Halloween Party was disrupted in Eureka by a group of people who appear to have had intimidation as their goal. Likewise, a citizen hiking the Hammond Trail found a derogatory sticker attached to a bench.
29-Year-Old Arcata Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Valley West Hit-and-Run, Police Say
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
No Charges Against Willow Creek Shooter, District Attorney Says; Investigation So Far Shows Victim the Aggressor, Shooting Justified
A man arrested for shooting a 17-year-old boy to death in Willow Creek has been released from jail with no charges filed. Peter Norton, 25, arrested for suspected murder early Sunday morning, was freed Wednesday after the district attorney had not filed charges within the mandated time. District Attorney Maggie Fleming, though she said the investigation is continuing, said it appears the shooting may have been justified.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
