thecoinrise.com
FTX and Coinbase-Backed Mara Launches Crypto Wallet and Foundation
The African crypto ecosystem sees more advancement as Nairobi-based financial technology company Mara announced the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet called Mara Wallet. Mara Wallet is backed by several crypto industry juggernauts including Sam Bankman-Fried FTX affiliated company Alameda Research and Coinbase Ventures. With this brokerage app, over two million...
thecoinrise.com
SBF confirms FTX exchange’s plans to develop and launch a stablecoin
FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that the company is planning to introduce its own stablecoin in a recent interview. The billionaire claimed, without revealing any data, that the exchange is “very likely” to develop a stablecoin soon and knows how to handle it. The company will probably follow...
thecoinrise.com
Elizabeth Warren seeks info from financial agencies on crypto industry ‘revolving door’
Elizabeth Ann Warren, former law professor, questioned the regulators that how long a person is restricted from pursuing employment in a sector they have regulated, through a letter “Clarify Stance on Crypto Hires” with a request of a response by November 7. On October 24, the letter concerning...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto vesting platform Team Finance faces a bug exploit losing around $14.5M
The list of crypto platforms that have lost millions of dollars’ worth of digital assets to hackers this month has grown by one as Team Finance, a cryptocurrency vesting platform, reported victim to a bug breach. Losing $14.5 million, the company marked itself as the latest victim of the...
thecoinrise.com
Pantera Capital’s Early-Stage Token Fund Down 71% This Year
Due to the crash of market prices this season, leading investment firm Pantera Capital’s early-stage token fund has lost over half of its value this year. According to a report by The Block, the und which charges a 3% management fee with a 30% performance fee is down 71% through the end of September.
thecoinrise.com
Arthur Hayes comments on the latest uptrend in the crypto market
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the popular derivatives exchange BitMEX, a 2014 founded company gave his explanation for the current upward movement in the crypto industry and presented his thoughts on why Bitcoin and Ethereum are surging. In the past few days, the cryptocurrency market has soared, aiming for the...
thecoinrise.com
UK parliamentarians in favor of regulating crypto as financial instruments
On October 25, the Parliament assembled to discuss a planned Financial Services and Markets Bill for the nation’s post-EU economic recovery. The bill was subjected to several amendments, among which one proposed the inclusion of crypto as regulated financial instruments. Financial services minister Andrew Griffith stated in his reports...
thecoinrise.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore Restrict Access to Crypto Credits
After the collapse of a crypto hedge fund which caused a significant loss for investors, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is proposing improved regulations for the industry to better protect users. The regulator has published two consultation papers on proposals for regulatory measures for digital payment tokens (DPTs) and...
thecoinrise.com
Google reports drop in ad-related income due to ongoing bear market
The ongoing winter market results in lower investment on cryptocurrency advertising, which caused a loss in revenue for Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The company’s advertising-related income was at its lowest in the past ten years. It can be seen as another downturn in the digital asset industry brought by the year-long bear market.
thecoinrise.com
Kazakhstan to Integrate its CBDC With BNB Chain – Binance CEO
Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s Chief Executive Officer who is popularly referred to as CZ announced that the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NKB) plans to integrate its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Digital Tenge into the BNB. This decision was reached after the Binance team visited officials of NKB to explain the prospects of incorporating Digital Tenge with BNB Chain.
thecoinrise.com
Google Floats Cloud-based Blockchain Node Engine for Web3.0
To help Web3.0 developers build and deploy new products on Blockchain-based platforms, the American multinational technology company Google has recently announced the launch of its Blockchain Node Engine (BNE) based on Google Cloud. According to an October 27 announcement, the node is a device such as a laptop, server, or...
thecoinrise.com
Fantom Launch Watchdog, an Automated Smart Contract Security Monitor
Seeking to improve the safety of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the blockchain, Layer-1 (L1) blockchain platform Fantom announced the launch of Watchdog. Watchdog which was developed in collaboration with blockchain security firm Debaub is an automatic and continuous smart contract monitoring system that boosts the security of decentralized applications (dApps) on Fantom.
thecoinrise.com
UAE Central Bank Completes Pilot Program For Its CBDC
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the completion of the first and the most extensive wholesale pilot that uses Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) for cross-border transactions. According to the apex bank, the pilot phase was conducted in collaboration with a handful of financial institutions that the government backs.
‘Buying bad’: the black market where access to hacked Australian data can cost just $500
When personal data is stolen in a breach, such as the recent high-profile attacks on Optus and Medibank, it often begins a journey through a shadowy criminal marketplace which follows surprisingly traditional models of supply and demand. Passwords, personal information, copies of identity documents and contact details of victims may...
thecoinrise.com
Core Scientific’s Bankruptcy Looms With Share Price Slipping 78%
Leading Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Core Scientific has issued a filing that suggests that it may not be able to pull through with debts in the coming months as there is not enough cash flow to service such debts and is, therefore, considering a bankruptcy option. In the hours following this announcement, the shares price of the bitcoin miner tanked significantly.
thecoinrise.com
MyNFT to Launch First NFT Vending Machine in London
Emerging Web3.0 startup and Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace MyNFT announced the rollout of NFT vending machines in Europe slated for next week. The first NFT vending machine will debut at the NFT London Conference which is to be held next week at the Queen Elizabeth II Center. A few of the machines will be distributed outside the center.
thecoinrise.com
SushiSwap to enhance legal framework, chooses Panama and Cayman Islands to bring legal entities
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform SushiSwap and other DAOs are gearing up to enhance their legal frameworks in order to prevent excessive fines or legal action as a result of regulators’ growing interest in cryptocurrencies. Sushiswap to intensify it legal framework. On October 26, the exchange took a step to...
