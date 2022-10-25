ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Election season in Tompkins County. Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this Saturday. You can cast your ballots at Ithaca Town Hall at 215 North Tioga Street or at the Crash Fire Rescue Building located at 72 Brown Road near the airport. A schedule with dates and times is available here. Additionally, the Board of Elections Building will have extended hours if you have questions or need an absentee ballot. November 8th is Election Day; polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Resources are available if you’re unsure where your polling location is, or who is on the ballot.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO