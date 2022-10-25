Read full article on original website
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
DEC conducts river training in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
Early voting for November elections begin Saturday in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Election season in Tompkins County. Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this Saturday. You can cast your ballots at Ithaca Town Hall at 215 North Tioga Street or at the Crash Fire Rescue Building located at 72 Brown Road near the airport. A schedule with dates and times is available here. Additionally, the Board of Elections Building will have extended hours if you have questions or need an absentee ballot. November 8th is Election Day; polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Resources are available if you’re unsure where your polling location is, or who is on the ballot.
Police charge Owego man with two felonies
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is facing two felony charges. 40-year-old Charles White was arrested last week for grand larceny and criminal mischief. Authorities say the arrest came after a theft investigation at an Owego cannabis store. White is due in court at a later date. Elsewhere...
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual
BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
Winter parking rules to begin Tuesday in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Winter parking rules in Trumansburg will begin next week. Starting on Tuesday, overnight parking on East Main Street to West Main Street, Union Street, and Old Main Street between West Main and Washington Street will not be allowed between 2AM and 6AM. The ban remains...
Florida man charged after late night report of shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Florida man gets a gun charge in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to West State Street around 11:30 p.m. last night for multiple calls reporting shots fired. Authorities located a suspect near South Corn and West Green Street after witnesses provided a description. 19-year-old Travoris Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was allegedly found with a loaded handgun. He was charged with felony gun possession and held in Tompkins County Jail on $35,000 bail. IPD suspects others were involved in the initial reports and encourage anyone with information to contact them.
