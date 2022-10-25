ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

967thevine.com

Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
967thevine.com

WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Hotel Room Drug Raid in Johnson City

A raid on a Johnson City hotel room has resulted in numerous charges against the woman occupying the room, including multiple counts of drug possession. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched an unidentified hotel room in the Village October 26 and arrested 40-year-old Kaycee Spawn. Spawn’s home...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

967thevine.com

Florida man charged after late night report of shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Florida man gets a gun charge in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to West State Street around 11:30 p.m. last night for multiple calls reporting shots fired. Authorities located a suspect near South Corn and West Green Street after witnesses provided a description. 19-year-old Travoris Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was allegedly found with a loaded handgun. He was charged with felony gun possession and held in Tompkins County Jail on $35,000 bail. IPD suspects others were involved in the initial reports and encourage anyone with information to contact them.
ITHACA, NY

