Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
967thevine.com
Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
Sheriff’s looking to ID Tioga County suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual pictured above.
967thevine.com
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
967thevine.com
Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
Search warrant at hotel results in drug arrest in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Endwell Man Convicted After Walking Away from Broome County Trial
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial in downtown Binghamton. Authorities say 40-year-old Kennard Wellington absconded from Broome County Court. According to the district attorney's office, "he left the trial during a break, and never returned." The jury...
Hotel Room Drug Raid in Johnson City
A raid on a Johnson City hotel room has resulted in numerous charges against the woman occupying the room, including multiple counts of drug possession. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched an unidentified hotel room in the Village October 26 and arrested 40-year-old Kaycee Spawn. Spawn’s home...
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
A Cortland woman is facing drug charges following a search at a home on Main Street in the City of Cortland that turned up narcotics and anti-anxiety drugs and an assault rifle. The Cortland County Drug Task Force issued a news release announcing 40-year-old Wendy Casewell is accused of having...
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
967thevine.com
Florida man charged after late night report of shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Florida man gets a gun charge in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to West State Street around 11:30 p.m. last night for multiple calls reporting shots fired. Authorities located a suspect near South Corn and West Green Street after witnesses provided a description. 19-year-old Travoris Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was allegedly found with a loaded handgun. He was charged with felony gun possession and held in Tompkins County Jail on $35,000 bail. IPD suspects others were involved in the initial reports and encourage anyone with information to contact them.
Endwell Man Flees from Weapons and Stolen Property Charges
In a press release on Thursday, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced that an Endwell man fled the Broome County Courthouse just before a jury handed down a guilty verdict for weapons and stolen property charges. According to the press release, Kennard D. Wellington of Endwell was found guilty...
Court denies appeal by Elmira Schools in disabled student rape case
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An appellate court has denied the appeal of the Elmira City School District in a student rape case, deciding that two alleged prior rapes of the student should remain part of the case. Last month, the case of a disabled EHS student who was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated in […]
