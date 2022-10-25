ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Good Nurse’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Movie

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Eddie Redmayne is going full serial killer in The Good Nurse, a new crime drama coming to Netflix this weekend. (I always knew that Redmayne guy would snap someday!)

Also starring Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse is based on the 2013 non-fiction book of the same name by Charles Graeber. It tells the harrowing true story of Charles Cullen (played by Redmayne), a serial killer who confessed to murdering at least 40 patients during his career as a nurse in the 1980s and ’90s. It may make you think twice about your next hospital visit.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm, with a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Good Nurse promises to deliver all of the drama, intrigue, and thrills that you want to see during this spooky season.

Read on to find out how to watch The Good Nurse, including The Good Nurse release date and The Good Nurse release time on Netflix.

HOW TO WATCH THE NETFLIX MOVIE THE GOOD NURSE:

The Good Nurse will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26.

The Good Nurse also opened in theaters on October 19 and had a one-week theatrical run. You can find a showing near you via Fandango.

WHAT IS THE GOOD NURSE NETFLIX RELEASE DATE?

WHAT TIME WILL THE GOOD NURSE BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, The Good Nurse will begin streaming on Wednesday, October 26 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Tuesday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Eddie Redmayne on your Netflix page, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A GOOD NURSE TRAILER?

You know it. You can watch The Good Nurse trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video at the top of this page. Enjoy all the murders!

