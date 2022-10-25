ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.

Terrifier 2 brings back David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown and Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, the sole survivor of the original movie who is now in a psychiatric hospital. It follows the resurrection of the murderer one year after the events in the first movie, where we had last seen him killing himself. This Halloween night, however, he is pursuing new victims: Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam).

When the movie first hit theaters, there were many reports of audience members fainting and vomiting as a result of the film’s content. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Damien Leone, who wrote and directed the movie, said, “Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie. I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal.”

Despite the reaction, the low-budget film did numbers at the box office, garnering a whopping $5.3 million since its theatrical release. It may not touch the $1.4 billion Top Gun: Maverick made earlier this year, but it’s not too shabby for a movie that only cost $250,000 to make.

If you’re looking to get in on the action and find out what all the hype is about, be sure to stream Terrifier 2 when it hits Screambox next week. You can subscribe to the streaming platform for $4.99 a month without ads or you can purchase the yearly plan for $39.99.

