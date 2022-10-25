ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon Spreads Holiday Cheer in First Trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Special

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy are delivering a delightful holiday treat this year. The Marvel superheroes are teaming up for a special featuring all of your favorite characters as they deck the halls and bring some Christmas cheer.

In a teaser originally shared today by director James Gunn, a gloomy Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is unknowingly going to have the best holiday season yet thanks to his friends, who’ve masterminded the ultimate gift: Kevin Bacon himself.

Bacon, who makes a cameo in the trailer, is summoned by Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) as a fix to Star-Lord’s grief over losing Gamora (Zoë Saldaña). Well, they try and summon him, arriving at his door and asking for “the legendary Kevin Bacon,” but freak out the Footloose star by crashing into his house.

“You’re coming with us as a Christmas present!” Drax exclaims as Bacon bolts, although we have a feeling they just might get him in the end.

The special, which was first announced by Marvel head Kevin Feige in 2020, also features Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). In addition, the special will feature the surprise return of Michael Rooker, despite his character Yondu dying in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as well as band The Old 97’s, because you can’t have a Holiday Special without a musical performance.

While the characters are familiar faces to Guardians of the Galaxy fans by now, the holiday special marks the first time we’re actually seeing Bacon, who has only been mentioned by name in past films.

Still, his cameo is only natural after the actor was name-checked many times in the franchise by Star-Lord. Plus, Bacon basically manifested it. He previously told Esquire in 2021 that he would gladly appear in a Guardians of the Galaxy film after working with Gunn on the 2010 action-comedy Super.

“Listen, I love the idea,” Bacon told the outlet. “I would love to be part of that.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres Nov. 25 on Disney+. Watch the trailer above.

