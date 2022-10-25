TDCJ defends release of Dallas hospital shooting suspect

TDCJ says there was no indication Hernandez would be violent at hospital 01:45

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing two hospital workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning, is a convicted felon who was free on parole.

In response to questions Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice--the state agency responsible for his release--issued a statement saying in part that "there was not an indication that Hernandez would act out violently in a hospital."

Prior to the shooting, Hernandez served over six years in prison for a 2015 aggravated robbery conviction, and was granted parole. In Texas, the Board of Pardons and Paroles oversees that process, and conditioned Hernandez to electric monitoring.

In remarks Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was critical of the decision to allow the 30-year-old that freedom.

"A violent individual like this should not have been on ankle monitoring. He should have still been in custody," Chief Garcia said. "Ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless."

