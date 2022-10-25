ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

TDCJ defends release of Dallas hospital shooting suspect

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 3 days ago

TDCJ says there was no indication Hernandez would be violent at hospital 01:45

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing two hospital workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning, is a convicted felon who was free on parole.

In response to questions Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice--the state agency responsible for his release--issued a statement saying in part that "there was not an indication that Hernandez would act out violently in a hospital."

Prior to the shooting, Hernandez served over six years in prison for a 2015 aggravated robbery conviction, and was granted parole. In Texas, the Board of Pardons and Paroles oversees that process, and conditioned Hernandez to electric monitoring.

In remarks Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was critical of the decision to allow the 30-year-old that freedom.

"A violent individual like this should not have been on ankle monitoring. He should have still been in custody," Chief Garcia said. "Ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless."

Read the full statement from TDCJ below:

"Nestor Hernandez was released from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in the community. He was on electronic monitoring, which required him to be home unless out for an approved activity such as work or, as in this case, the hospital to visit a new born child. Parole supervision allows those previously incarcerated to transition back into their community, which includes visiting family members in hospitals. There was not an indication that Hernandez would act out violently in a hospital, and allowing him the ability to visit loved ones in that setting would not be out of the normal course of supervision."

Sal Palatiere
3d ago

Family of the Deceased / victims will be seeking legal remedy for their loss.Again, tax payers on the hook for multi million $ settlement once this gets in front of a jury.State doesn’t care, not their $, no real ramifications.

Sondra Davis
3d ago

He NEVER should have been released from prison!!!!He BEAT 2 different people & robbed them before.

Jae Ashley Stewart
2d ago

He NEVER obeyed the rules-- parole violations, cut off his ankle monitor, etc. How could they possibly even think of trusting such a person!

keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Methodist hospital shooting suspect has history of felony convictions

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Since the deadly shooting at Methodist Hospital, CBS 11 has been asking questions to explain why Nestor Hernandez was walking free. Now, we've uncovered what could be the most glaring lapse in the justice system that failed the victims of murder suspect Hernandez. Shooter charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 at Dallas hospitalWe now know that Hernandez served only six years of an eight year sentence for aggravated robbery in 2015. "I was shocked once I read the facts of the case in his criminal record that he got as little as eight years and I thought that is...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed

The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say. Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Department fires officer for alleged domestic violence incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer lost his job Wednesday after the department's investigation into his June 2022 arrest for domestic violence found he had "violated multiple FWPD policies."On Oct. 26, 2022, Officer Victor Rucker was informed that he was no longer an employee of the department.Rucker was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies on June 2, 2022 for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place while he was off-duty. After learning of Rucker's arrest, FWPD launched an administrative investigation and placed Rucker on restricted duty, stripping him of his police powers.The investigation concluded after thorough review that Rucker had violated department policies. Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the decision and terminated Rucker's employment.CBS 11 has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for comment.
FORT WORTH, TX
