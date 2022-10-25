Bronx, N.Y. – (October 28, 2022) – The Fordham men's soccer season comes down to the final game of the regular season, as the Rams are still alive for an Atlantic 10 Championship berth, as they host the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago on Saturday for Senior Day for the first time as league opponents. A win for either team will most likely clinch a berth in next week's championship tournament.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO