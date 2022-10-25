Read full article on original website
Volleyball Downed in Four Sets at Duquesne Friday
Pittsburgh, Pa. – Fordham volleyball fell in four sets, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, at Duquesne in its penultimate road contest of the regular season on Saturday. With the loss, the Rams fall to 9-14 overall and 3-9 in league play. Fordham and Duquesne traded the lead with several small...
Men’s Soccer Hosts Loyola Chicago on Senior Day
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 28, 2022) – The Fordham men's soccer season comes down to the final game of the regular season, as the Rams are still alive for an Atlantic 10 Championship berth, as they host the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago on Saturday for Senior Day for the first time as league opponents. A win for either team will most likely clinch a berth in next week's championship tournament.
Fordham Announces Television Partnership with SNY
Bronx, N.Y. - Fordham University is excited to announce a partnership with SNY that will result in 21 Fordham basketball games broadcast on "The home of New York sports" from the historic Rose Hill Gym. The Rams' 21-game package is the largest linear television deal with a Regional Sports Network in program history.
Women’s Tennis Hosts Fordham Invitational
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad hosted the Fordham Invitational last weekend at Anthony F. Veteran Park in Hartsdale, N.Y. where Carlota Casasampere Escoda, Lorraine Bergmann, and Rachelle Yang e h won a pair of singles matches. Prior to the invitational, Valeriya Deminova competed at the ITA...
Rowing Competes at Navy Invitational
Philadelphia, Pa. – The Fordham women's crew competed at the Navy Invitational held on the Schuylkill River on October 16 where the Fordham varsity 8 A boat placed eighth. The Rams entered three boats in the varsity 8 competition with the A shell placing eighth, the B shell 24th, and the C shell 26th.
Rowing Competes at Head of the Charles
Cambridge, Mass. – The Fordham women's crew ventured up to Boston last weekend to compete in the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta. The Rams had two entries in the regatta, a club 8 and a club 4. The club 8 finished in 23rd place overall in 17:30.866, just behind Boston College.
