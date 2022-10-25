ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

irlonestar.com

10.27.22 – James Anderson General Manager for H.E.B. – The Cindy Cochran Show

10.27.22 – James Anderson General Manager for H.E.B. – The Cindy Cochran show. The Grand Opening of the H-E-B in Willis, Texas is November,2nd so excited to be able to have the General Manager on the show tomorrow and explain all the activities they have lined up for the community to enjoy at the Grand Opening join us and get to know the newest member of the Willis Family!
WILLIS, TX
irlonestar.com

10.28.28 – Texas Ticket

10.28.22 – Texas Ticket. Watch or Listen as we visit with our friend and promoter Beau Sullivan of Tru South Promotions in addition Meet El Tigre Promotions Featured boxer for the Conroe Super-Middleweight matchup Andrew Rivera of Willis Texas vs Holcomb. scheduled to fight at El Tigre Promotions “Fight...
CONROE, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON — (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia. With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Astros skeleton game underway in Willis

WILLIS, Texas - Patty Norman started decorating her yard for her neighbors with skeletons during the pandemic in October 2020 with different skeleton scenes set-ups every week. Both her son and her husband played baseball, along with the daughter of a good friend, who helped her make the uniform pants...
WILLIS, TX
hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston

From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Rain and storms expected Friday

Rounds of rain and a few strong to severe storms will roll through southeast Texas, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Stay weather aware and tuned into FOX 26 Houston as we help you navigate through any problem spots that may arise throughout the day. World Series game 1 coverage begins only on Fox at 5 p.m., with showers and storms gradually waning into the overnight hours. Saturday is a bit of a transition day but conditions are looking much better for game 2 through Halloween. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system as it marches east, as it may impact away games in Philly next week.
HOUSTON, TX

