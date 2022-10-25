ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'

Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine's Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son's Facebook...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state's popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
Anyone Else's Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Asbury Park

Perched on the Jersey Shore, Asbury Park is a charming seaside city known for its white sand beaches, live music venues, local arts scene, architectural marvels, and beachfront boardwalk offering vibrant nightlife, fantastic food, and eclectic boutiques. Bordered by the beautiful beachfront, the Broadwalk is where the fun begins in...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey's largest marijuana grower and one of the nation's largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
