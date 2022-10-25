Read full article on original website
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular N.J. Butcher Shop To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri is making his way to the Garden State! The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host will be making an appearance at Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe, they announced Tuesday on social media. Shop owner Brian Mel Cortellessa posted the exciting news to Ernest and Son’s Facebook...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
70and73.com
Barclay Pavilion office building in Cherry Hill coming down. Will a new Super Wawa be up next?
Construction excavators were taking deep bites into the roof of the Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, wiping away a 52-year-old structure that had been part of the suburban expansion of the time. The 45,374-square-foot pavilion, vacant for some time, in the Barclay Farm...
shorelocalnews.com
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
shorelocalnews.com
Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall
For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Asbury Park
Perched on the Jersey Shore, Asbury Park is a charming seaside city known for its white sand beaches, live music venues, local arts scene, architectural marvels, and beachfront boardwalk offering vibrant nightlife, fantastic food, and eclectic boutiques. Bordered by the beautiful beachfront, the Broadwalk is where the fun begins in...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
