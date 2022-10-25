Read full article on original website
$1,000,000 In Ethereum Looted By Infamous Hacker ‘Monkey Drainer’
In the past 24 hours, a notorious hacker and scammer by the name ‘Monkey Draier’ looted almost $1 Million, which translates to roughly 700 ETH. The users holding crypto & NFTs whose wallets ended with 0x626 and 0x02a were the major victims of this scam. The victims lost around $370,000 worth of money owing to this scam.
BlurExchange: dangerously upgradeable proxy contract
Twitter account 0xQuit tweets Blur contract review. Blur, OpenSea, and LooksRare follow similar modular components for contracts. NFT marketplace Blur went live on October 20, 2022. oSnipe Founder 0xQuit followed up on an earlier Blur Twitter. with another contract review but the Twitter account was disappointed with what they found.
A new exploit hits OpenSea’s old contract, warns Pocket Universe
Pocket Universe has warned against a new exploit on the OpenSea contract. A detailed guide regarding the harm, how the exploit works and how to stay alert & safe has been issued. More details regarding the warning will be shared soon by Pocket Universe. According to Pocket Universe, a new...
Twitter to enable users to trade NFTs via tweets
Twitter has announced enabling users to purchase, sell and display non-fungible tokens via tweets. To make it happen, the social media platform has collaborated with four marketplaces. NFT Tweet Tiles, the integration, shows the artwork of a non-fungible token in an exclusively created panel inside a tweet and has a...
Apple restricts NFT functionalities in its new App Store rules
Apple recently released their iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1, and macOS Ventura updates. The company also cleared its stand on the withstanding NFT purchases and ownership. According to Apple Insider, NFTs can exist within the apps but they cannot be used to unlock new features or functionalities within the app.
Bored Ape Whale Franklin Fat-fingers, makes another blunder of $95,000
Franklin, a well-known BAYC NFT collector, committed a new error by selling one of his gorillas. On Twitter yesterday, BAYC Whale revealed his loss of 60.9 ETH ($95,000 at the time of writing). Franklin, a BAYC whale, tweeted that he “fat-fingered” sold an Ape NFT for 9 ETH, but not...
