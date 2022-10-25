Read full article on original website
Could Apple release a 16-inch iPad in 2023?
Apple's current largest tablet is the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, but a 16-inch model would match Apple's biggest MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Citing a source familiar with the plans, The Information reports that a 16-inch iPad would blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. Apple could release the 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023, although the report also notes that Apple might change its plans and not proceed with the super-sized model.
How to share a Google Calendar for easy collaboration
So many people depend on a calendar to keep their lives organized and moving forward. You might use a calendar for work, personal projects, schedules, family events, or just about anything that requires you to stay on top of events and deadlines. And sometimes, those calendars need to be shared.
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
Programming languages: Why Meta is moving its Android apps from Java to Kotlin
Engineers at Facebook parent Meta have detailed their multi-year effort to convert the codebases for its numerous Android apps from the Java programming language over to Kotlin. That's a large task for a company with thousands of developers and many large Android apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Portal, and its...
How to get a Facebook Messenger client on Linux
If you were to take a look at my web browser, you'd see that it's always filled with too many tabs. Because of that, I try to separate certain services from the web browser and use desktop clients instead. However, not every service has an official client for the Linux...
Microsoft Authenticator gains feature to thwart spam attacks on MFA
Microsoft has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app Microsoft Authenticator. The new advanced feature is generally available in Microsoft Authenticator and should help counter attacks on MFA that rely on push notification spam. Researchers earlier this year spotted so-called 'MFA fatigue attacks' on...
Anker's 551 USB-C Hub is almost the perfect iPad Pro accessory
For the last two weeks I've been testing the Anker 551 USB-C hub with my 2021 iPad Pro, and then the 2022 iPad Pro. It's proven to be a valuable device that I've grown to appreciate the more I use it. It's not because of the eight different ports that...
Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key
Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
Google Meet and Zoom Rooms to interoperate, Meet-certified Android devices on the way
Google has announced new two-way interoperability between Zoom and Meet for conference rooms, along with the first Meet-certified Android conference appliances, which expand Google's Meet-certified hardware beyond ChromeOS. When interoperability arrives later this year, users of the companies' respective conference solutions – Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices – will...
Need gift ideas? The best kitchen tech gifts include a touchscreen toaster
Cooking is more than mixing ingredients together -- it's a way to express love. Whether you're spending time in the kitchen with family or hosting a dinner party for friends, food unites people in the experience of creating, sharing, and tasting. What better way to express your appreciation this holiday...
These cybersecurity vulnerabilities are most popular with hackers right now - have you patched them?
One of the most popular security vulnerabilities among cyber criminals during the past few months is a software flaw in Microsoft Office that's over five years old – and it continues to be exploited because, despite a longstanding available security update, many businesses still haven't applied it. According to...
Google's new service helps Web3 developers build for blockchain-based platforms
Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Blockchain Node Engine – a fully managed service for Web3 developers that wants to build and manage products for blockchain-based platforms. Cryptocurrency giant Ethereum will be the first platform supported by the new service. "Blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves...
Are free VPNs safe? Why a free VPN isn't the best bet for securing your iPhone
Free VPNs are a double-edged sword. You're saving money, but you're sacrificing performance. And often many free VPNs are impractical to use at best and unsafe in the worst-case scenarios. You should be wary of any free VPN service where it's not obvious how the company is making money. Running...
Woot's new sale includes all the travel tech you could possibly need
It's true that now summer is over, so are summer trips, but that doesn't mean we've all stopped traveling altogether. Over the upcoming holidays, we may be planning to meet friends and family for Thanksgiving, or intending to fly over the Christmas period -- and the right power banks, earbuds, and laptops can make the experience more convenient and enjoyable.
Why password security may be a really good joke
I'd ask you how you manage your passwords, but it feels like an excessively personal question. I've heard so many different ways that people choose -- or don't -- to keep their passwords secure. One friend, for example, uses the same password for everything and claims they've never had a...
How to save money on clothes with this Chrome shopping extension
Brace yourself, the holidays are upon us again. For many, that means wincing at the bundle of cash you're about to drop. Buying secondhand, either for yourself or others, is a great alternative. Not only does it save a bunch of money, it reduces waste and keeps products out of landfills. Now there's a browser plugin from secondhand shopping retailer Beni that turns any product search into a digital thrift store outing.
COROS POD 2 first look review: Watch accessory to improve running data accuracy
Other sports watch and smartwatch makers have launched new watches with support for multi-GNSS dual-frequency satellite networks in order to improve your outdoor workout tracking. COROS was the first in the world to launch a GPS sports watch with dual-frequency support in the Vertix 2 in 2021. It turns out that COROS didn't settle on that achievement and kept working to find ways to improve accuracy for runners.
Worldwide tablet market takes a hit amid global economic hardships
The pandemic caused a large boost in tablet sales due to virtual schooling and work needs. With the world slowly returning to normal and global inflation hitting consumers' pocketbooks, the worldwide tablet market is suffering a decline, according to a Strategy Analytics study. Rising costs for everyday necessities such as...
How to clean your Apple Watch in 5 steps
Remember that grime you'd get stuck under your Casio calculator watch back in the day from never taking it off?. You'd think we'd be safe from that with an Apple Watch, since we constantly have to remove it to charge it, but you'd be mistaken. All that dirt, dust, dead...
Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023
Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
