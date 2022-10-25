ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

UNITY Executive Director Mary Kim Titla Winner of Bank of America Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award

PHOENIX— Mary Kim Titla, Executive Director of United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY), has been recognized as one of five recipients of the Bank of American Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award. The award recognizes local leaders advancing racial equality and economic opportunity in Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian American, and Native...
ARIZONA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Native News Weekly (October 30, 2022): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently. More Stories Like This. Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important...
WASHINGTON, DC
nativenewsonline.net

What’s Going on in Indian Country: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

There is plenty to do this weekend and next week in Indian Country, from a free virtual concert with award-winning musical artists to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a special exhibition examining the role of horses in Native culture, webinars exploring the recent wave of Indigenous representation in popular media and much more.
ARIZONA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture

Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy