Related
UNITY Executive Director Mary Kim Titla Winner of Bank of America Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award
PHOENIX— Mary Kim Titla, Executive Director of United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY), has been recognized as one of five recipients of the Bank of American Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award. The award recognizes local leaders advancing racial equality and economic opportunity in Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian American, and Native...
Native News Weekly (October 30, 2022): D.C. Briefs
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently. More Stories Like This. Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important...
What’s Going on in Indian Country: Oct. 28-Nov. 3
There is plenty to do this weekend and next week in Indian Country, from a free virtual concert with award-winning musical artists to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a special exhibition examining the role of horses in Native culture, webinars exploring the recent wave of Indigenous representation in popular media and much more.
Navajo Nation First Lady Nez Appointed to the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts Trustee Board
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden appointed Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in recognition of her advocacy for tribal communities. The Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center of...
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
An Alaska Medical School Has a Record Number of Indigenous Students. That Number is 3.
Across the nation, medical schools are seeing a drop in already low enrollment numbers for Native students. A medical school program in Alaska is doubling down on its efforts to bolster its Indigenous student body through early outreach, relationship building in tribal communities, and inviting Indigenous alumni to serve as mentors.
