2news.com
Detectives Arrest Man in Burglary Investigation
Authorities have arrested a man on multiple charges for a series of robberies in Spanish Springs in February. Robert Anderson was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson faces charges of residential burglary, six counts of grand larceny of firearm, possession of a stolen motor...
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
susanvillestuff.com
Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle
Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
2news.com
Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced to Prison After DUI-Related Crash in October 2021
A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to a DUI-related crash in October 2021. The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of eight years. The DA says Burkett pleaded guilty...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced To Life, Possibility Of Parole After 20 Years In Fatal Shooting
The fatal shooting happened in November of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt. Simonton is expected to be sentenced at his next court appearance on October 27, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
susanvillestuff.com
Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store
Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
Nevada Appeal
Motorcyclist in September fatal crash identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County on Sept. 24. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m., when Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR 341 toward Reno. For some unknown reason, Somers missed a curve and hit a guardrail, NHP said.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 10 through 16
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Joshua Venable, Task Force; 10th Judicial District Court. Cynthia Fletcher, Churchill SO; Fallon...
mynews4.com
No one hurt after west Reno home goes up in flames, cause under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a west Reno home. A large column of smoke was seen coming from a home off Heatheridge Lane at around 11 a.m. on Friday. While en route, firefighters upgraded the call to a...
L.A. Weekly
Ian Tippins Killed, Scott Juniver Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Route 28 [Truckee, CA]
54-Year-Old Victim Dead after Car Collision near Old County Road. The fatal incident happened around 9:00 a.m., just east of Old County Toad. According to the investigators, a westbound GMC Savana veered to the left and crossed the double yellow lines. As a result, the front left side of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
2news.com
Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense
Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
2news.com
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno
An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
