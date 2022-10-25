ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Detectives Arrest Man in Burglary Investigation

Authorities have arrested a man on multiple charges for a series of robberies in Spanish Springs in February. Robert Anderson was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson faces charges of residential burglary, six counts of grand larceny of firearm, possession of a stolen motor...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
SPARKS, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle

Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Man Sentenced to Prison After DUI-Related Crash in October 2021

A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to a DUI-related crash in October 2021. The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of eight years. The DA says Burkett pleaded guilty...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store

Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
Nevada Appeal

Motorcyclist in September fatal crash identified

Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County on Sept. 24. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m., when Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR 341 toward Reno. For some unknown reason, Somers missed a curve and hit a guardrail, NHP said.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 10 through 16

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Joshua Venable, Task Force; 10th Judicial District Court. Cynthia Fletcher, Churchill SO; Fallon...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense

Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno

An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy