LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Oregon at California
The Oregon Ducks will be on the road to take on the California Golden Bears in a big game for the Ducks as they continue to march their way towards the Pac-12 Championship, while the California Golden bears are trying to end a three-game losing streak and get themselves one win closer to bowl eligibility. With a 12:30 kickoff the Ducks will once again be playing in front of most of the country, giving a good chance for the nation to catch the Ducks in action.
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Fox Crader, nation's No. 12 offensive tackle, has high praise for Oregon Ducks following crucial visit
Evergreen High School (Washington) junior Caedmon "Fox" Crader never could have imagined he'd be here. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound class of 2024 offensive lineman didn't take up football until his freshman year in high school. Now, he's rated the nation's No. 12 offensive tackle and holds offers from ...
Beavers Spotlight: 9 Bold Predictions for Final Month of 2022 Season
It’s hard to believe but after this week, the Beavers have a month left of regular season ball. They’ve already clinched bowl eligibility, which feels so great to write in October, but they’ve got their sights on bigger and better things. If they can get past Washington...
Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince out with left arm injury
Preseason all-Pac-12 center Sedona Prince has a left arm injury that is keeping the fifth-year junior from practicing. Prince wore a brace on her left arm while watching Wednesday’s practice and didn’t take part during the team’s scrimmage. The timetable for her return is unclear, though she won’t play in Friday’s exhibition against Carroll College.
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
Residents to meet Nov. 1 to discuss sale of Siltcoos and Tahkenitch water rights, former mill site and dams
Oct. 26, 2022 — There will be a public meeting in Dunes City to discuss the upcoming auction of the former Industrial Paper mill site in Gardiner along with the water rights to, and dams on, both Siltcoos and Tahkenitch Lake. Sealed bids for the 335+ acre property, the...
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
