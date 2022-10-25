Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing three roommates in Edgewood 00:29

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County woman was found guilty of setting a townhouse on fire that killed three of her roommates, and another woman.

The jury found Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts of felony murder, and three counts of assault in the second degree.

Hodge was convicted of setting a fire to the homes on Simons Court in Edgewood on May 9, 2019.

She faces a maximum penalty of four life sentences plus 60 years.

Police responded to the townhome around 2:30 a.m. on May 9 after a three-floor occupant reported the fire.

By 2:35 a.m., the third floor of the townhouse was completely engulfed in fire.

Three people - Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe - all died in the fire. Another third-floor resident escaped by jumping out of his third-floor bedroom window.

Hodge and two others got out safely.

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, who had been living on the second floor was rescued by fire personnel and taken to an area hospital for treatment of her burns. She died from her injuries eight months later.

Neighbor Shantel Best recorded video of Hodge fleeing the home. It shows her rushing out with her dog.

Hodge was later arrested and charged with arson and murder.

"This tragedy shocked our Harford County community," said Harford County State's Attorney Albert Peisinger. "It is my hope that this verdict is a first step towards healing for the surviving victims and the families of those who lost loved ones."

Hodge spoke to WJZ after the fire. She said the smoke alarm woke her up.

"People who live in the basement with me woke up screaming, 'Get out! Fire!'" Hodge said at the time. "I exploded into tears. I started praying for the people who perished. I heard them screaming. We've got to say a prayer for them."