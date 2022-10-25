ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car allegedly runs red light in Rohnert Park, injures officer in collision

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver who allegedly ran a red light at an intersection Monday night collided with a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer and injured him, police said.

The collision was reported around 9:10 p.m. involving an officer in a marked police vehicle who was traveling east on Rohnert Park Expressway and proceeded into the intersection with State Farm Drive on a green turn arrow to head north, public safety officials said.

A silver Honda sedan going west then drove into the intersection against a red light and struck the front passenger side of the police vehicle. Both the officer and the Honda driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The case is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa-area office. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 588-1400 and refer to report #9360-2022-01759.

