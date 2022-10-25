VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has launched the Local Launchpad Program. A program dedicated to assisting local Business Owners.

Read full article on original website
Pedrostop10 Reviews has Published a Review on the 7-Figure Accelerator Program and How it Helps Entrepreneurs to Promote and Grow their Businesses
The in-depth analysis and review of the 7-figure Accelerator Program is an eyeopener that highlights how beneficial the program is to business owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are looking for ways to increase their brand’s popularity, generate leads, and increase income. Pedrostop 10 Review is an online resource...
Labourco Offers Staff For Construction, Industrial, and Commercial Projects In Canada
Labourco is a dependable staffing agency that provides commercial and industrial clients with highly qualified workers and temporary staff in Vancouver, Canada. Labourco is Canada’s leading industrial and construction staffing service offering suitable labour to clients nationwide. The agency supplies clients with skilled labourers to assist with their structural and industrial projects.
Social Media Guru Marilyne Nix Helping Businesses Boost their Income through Social Media Marketing
Social media and the digital world have provided ample opportunities for entrepreneurs and individuals to reach more people, expand their business reach, and ultimately, make more income. Despite the affordability and accessibility of the digital space, it takes some expertise and know-how to navigate it effectively and maximize its offerings. Digital marketing expert and social media guru Marilyne Nix is stepping in to give businesses everything they need to double or triple their income through next-level social media growth and marketing.
Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector
Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital. Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Scrap Car Removal Toronto Business Promotes Environmentally Helpful Practices
For the Toronto service area, AKR Towing provides a service that benefits the environment. The service also pays top dollar for unwanted automobiles. AKR Towing & Scrap Car Removal is pleased to announce that the towing and scrap car removal Toronto service provides reliable services to get rid of unwanted vehicles, operating or not, so that they no longer are an eyesore on the customer’s property. The vehicles which are removed are utilized for parts and recycling, so they don’t rust away in a scrap yard. The Toronto business operates efficiently and safely to serve customers and provide cash for scrap cars.
Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending
Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
Stewart Andrew Alexander Conducts Remote Interview Experiment with Handpicked Marketing Experts
Stewart Andrew Alexander, The Find, Trust & Choose Guy hand-selects a group of leading experts to participate in one of the first asynchronous interviews to grace the internet. In an experiment to help creators, businesses, and agencies to record and publish audio content quickly, affordably, and consistently over the long...
LeisurePay Announces the Addition of Mr. Ricky Badessa to Its Executive Team
LeisurePay is excited to announce the appointment of Ricky Badessa as its Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Badessa’s primary role will be to assist the Company in expanding its merchant customer base as well as to manage the Company’s growing sales staff. “Ricky has played a vital role...
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Helpside Offers Expert Advice For Small Businesses Preparing For Open Enrollment
The team of experts at Helpside offers advice and tips for companies preparing for open enrollment. Helpsidehas more than 30 years of experience helping small businesses prepare for the busy Open Enrollment season.. Not only is early planning essential to support employees, but inflation is changing the game for people, with many companies and employees placing a focus on benefits affordability for 2023. ere are a few simple steps that will make sure your employee benefits open enrollment runs smoothly..
New Paris-based VC Satgana completes the first close of its €30M fund to back climate tech startups
It’s now completed the first closing of a target €30 million fund to back startups in areas such as food and agriculture, energy, mobility and buildings/industry; plus, more generally, carbon removal and circular economies. The fund will invest up to €500,000 at the pre-seed and seed stages across...
Psychic Medium, Elly Charles Examines The Impact of External Clear Seeing on Business Innovators Radio
Psychic Medium Elly Charles and founder of the School of Spirituality was the featured guest on Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander. On a recent episode of Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander, Psychic Medium, Elly Charles discussed she is helping people to gain a better understanding of external clear seeing.
Berj Arakelian, Area Sales Manager with CMG Home Loans, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Serving Realtor & Referral Partners
Berj Arakelian discusses how realtors can benefit from working with mortgage lenders. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-berj-arakelian-area-sales-manager-with-cmg-home-loans-discussing-serving-realtor-referral-partners/#. Berj said: “When it comes to realtors wanting to improve their business, working with a mortgage lender is a great option. They can provide numerous benefits that...
Asset management firm Stone Ridge launches Bitcoin-focused accelerator program
The program will bring four cohorts per year, each consisting of about eight to 12 teams, or about 30 to 50 founders, to New York City from around the world for eight weeks at a time to focus on building on the Bitcoin-centric Lightning Network and Taro protocol, Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf, said to TechCrunch.
Dogecoin Early Adopter launches “The Hype Coin” creating a new opportunity for investors to cash in.
The Hype Coin is a newly established crypto platform in the industry. In the latest development, the company has launched new features to expand its crypto trading services and generate new opportunities in the crypto world. Upon consideration, the company’s founder bought Doge with $15 when it first launched in 2013 at an approximately $ 10 million market cap. Later, the performance of Dogecoin boomed, and $15 turned into over 100k in the 2021 Bullrun.
Amerigo Scientific Launches LioPep-5 for Cosmetic Applications
Amerigo Scientific recently announced the launch of its new cosmetic peptides – LioPep-5 to protect skin from toxins and pollutants. New York, USA – October 28, 2022 – Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new cosmetic peptides – LioPep-5 to protect skin from toxins and pollutants. These peptides are synthetically manufactured and free of any animal products, making them stable and nontoxic to human cell culture.
Dubai Launches ‘Unleashing the Power of Data through Private Synthetic Data’ Report to Boost Digital Economy
Today, Digital Dubai has launched the first Synthetic Data Implementation Framework, making Dubai the first city in the world to do so. Designed to promote and facilitate the use of synthetic data, the framework is set to increase opportunities to share high-value data, whilst protecting the sensitive information it contains. Digital Dubai wants to use synthetic data to deliver on its mission of boosting data-led innovation and driving the digitisation of Dubai’s economy.
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
CD Formulation Releases Nanoparticle Development Services for Drug Delivery System Research
New York, USA – October 28, 2022 – With the boom of nanotechnology, a growing number of nanomaterials have been applied to the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, nanoparticle-based drug delivery has become research of interest. More recently, CD Formulation, a trust worthy CRO partner for pharmaceutical companies worldwide, announced its commitment to developing suitable drug carriers by incorporating the power of nanotechnology.
