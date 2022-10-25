Jenna Bush Hager Is Determined To Find Hoda Kotb's Prince Charming: 'She Needs A Very Special Person'

nbc

Hoda Kotb 's fairytale will end with her soulmate — and Jenna Bush Hager will make sure of it.

In a recent interview on Tuesday, October 25, the Today show star opened up about her co-host's love life .

"If you have any good men out there, send them my way," joked Bush Hager in a conversation with a news publication. "I can't reveal any of my sources yet, but that also just means I haven't found the right guy for her."

"She needs a very, very special person," the 40-year-old continued. "She's going to find somebody fantastic. But she of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person . I have no doubt."

The mother-of-three's update on Kotb's dating life comes after the 58-year-old admitted Bush Hager was "really good at setting people up" during the NBC talk show's Tuesday, October 4, episode.

As OK! previously reported, The Sisters First author was shocked when Kotb asked to be set up by Bush Hager while the show was broadcasted live on television.

"I have chills!" she boasted. "That is a challenge that I am going to go for."

A mission to find Kotb's prince charming comes after her split with fiancé Joel Schiffman , 64, in January. (The estranged pair shares two adopted daughters — Haley , 5, and Hope , 3.)

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb previously announced of their broken engagement . "So we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime," the talented commentator continued. "And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

E! News interviewed Jenna Bush Hager about Hoda Kotb's love life.