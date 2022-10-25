Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
Lil Durk’s Lawyer, Nicole Moorman is Beating Cases & Breaking NECKS [Photos]
Lil Durk has reportedly beaten five felony charges with the baddest lawyer in the game. India is punching the air right now.. Nicole Moorman, a criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta, Georgia has been trending lately. Not only did she beat the case for Smurk, but her looks got her trending! Ms.Moorman opened up a Law […]
A mom of 2 spent $1,113 on a day trip to Universal Studios. She posted a TikTok breaking down the cost to help other parents see if they can afford it in this economy.
Miranda Pearce took her two kids to Universal Studios Florida in September. She posted a viral TikTok about the cost to help other parents.
At least 5 dead after boat crashes, Cuba state media report
Cuban state media say at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship
getnews.info
Upgrade Home and Commercial Interiors with Sons of Harper’s Made to Order Furniture
Loved by interior designers in North America, Sons of Harper is best known for their made to order furniture with a large selection of fabrics and colors. Whether it is a house or a commercial building, every space deserves beautiful, timeless interiors. And the best way to achieve that is by making the right furniture choices. For those looking to elevate their home, Sons of Harper offers made to order sofas and mid-century modern furniture that combine comfort with style.
getnews.info
New Business Visa Guide: A Complete Point To Point Guide To Getting Visa Online
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? Then you’ll need to apply for a business visa.To make the process as smooth and easy as possible, we’ve launched a new service that includes a step-by-step guide to applying for a business visa. We’ll help you with the forms and provide a list of required documents. Plus, we’ll give you an estimated timeline for the visa application process.With our new service, you ccan be confident that you have everything you need to apply for a business visa and that your application will be processed efficiently. Contact us today to get started.
getnews.info
GovernmentAuction.com Offers Raw and Undeveloped Land
GovernmentAuction.com offers real estate offers for multiple properties that fit the needs of first-time buyers, novice, corporate clients, and experienced land investors through auctions. They have more than 12 years of experience in the industry. Over the years, the company has grown to become the most reputable and largest online surplus land auction company in the USA. They usually work with numerous state agencies and other sources to find and buy various parcels of land in bulk. With the company, clients can purchase government land for sale at reasonable prices.
getnews.info
New website launched in Iceland as citizens now can apply for a US visa online
Iceland citizens can now apply for a US visa online with the launch of the new website, us visa online. The site is easy to use and provides all the necessary information for users in order to complete the visa application process. With this new service, Iceland citizens can save time and money when applying for a US visa.
getnews.info
Doall Sawing Products Unveils New DCDS-750SA-A AT FABTECH 2022
SAVAGE, MN – OCTOBER 28, 2022 – DoALL Sawing Products in Savage, Minnesota, will introduce the new DCDS-750SA-A structural band saw at Fabtech 2022. DoALL will be in the exhibit hall B/C at booth #BC15501. The show runs from November 8-10, 2022, at Georgia World Congress Center (Atlanta, Georgia).
getnews.info
Lithuanian citizens will be able to apply for US visas online
The Lithuanian government has announced that citizens of Lithuania will now be able to apply for US visas online, through the us visa online platform.This is a great news for travellers, as the us visa online platform is convenient and user-friendly. With just a few clicks, Lithuanian citizens can now apply for US visas from the comfort of their own homes.We would like to remind all travellers to check the requirements and procedures for applying for a US visa before starting their application. For more information, please visit the us visa online website or contact our customer service team.
getnews.info
Hyde HR Law, A Leading Employment and Labour Law Firm in Toronto, offers Legal Help In Lawsuits Related To Employment Law
Hyde HR Law is a client-focused employment and labour law firm providing top employment lawyers in Toronto. Through the help of highly experienced employment lawyers, employees whom their employers have mistreated can be sure to get sufficient compensation for their claims. Hyde HR Law is a reliable employment and labour law firm in Toronto. Founded by John Hyde, the firm provides clients with effective representation services. They are dedicated to providing their clients with solution-focused legal services, as they put their needs first. As a client-centric law firm, they work closely with their clients to get as much information as they need to provide satisfactory case outcomes. With years of experience in the legal industry, they can provide exceptional legal services. Thus, their practice areas include construction labour, union avoidance, aviation labour, unjust dismissal, cause termination, constructive dismissal, human rights claims, independent contractor disputes, unfair labour practice complaints, collective bargaining, human resources, and employer defence.
Upworthy
Soccer team creates first-of-its-kind jersey that allows mothers to breastfeed while cheering the team
The needs of women often go unnoticed in the male-dominated sporting industry, with little attention given to accommodating their bodies and health. However, a few clubs are trying to change that entirely by designing equipment and jerseys specifically catered to women's needs. Argentinian soccer team Racing Club has created a jersey particularly tailored to aid breastfeeding. This is the first time in the football kit world that breastfeeding needs are being accommodated, according to Footy Headlines.
Comments / 0