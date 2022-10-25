Read full article on original website
All-Time Deep Threat DeSean Jackson Looks To Improve Ravens
14-year NFL veteran DeSean Jackson has elected to return to football after a half-year layoff from the sport. The Baltimore Ravens will kick the tires on the 35-year-old receiver in hopes that he can help them make a strong playoff push. Injuries to receivers such as Rashod Bateman have forced the Ravens to search for depth, and DeSean Jackson looks to be the missing link. In the 2021 season, (split between the Rams and the Raiders) Jackson showed flashes of his youth. Over the years, Jackson has been lauded as one of the NFL’s best and most recognizable deep threats.
Bears GM Ryan Poles Sends Strong Message About Young Pass Rusher
The Chicago Bears just showed a tremendous amount of faith in third-year EDGE Trevis Gipson. A former fifth-round pick out of Tulsa, Gipson is set to step into the starting job vacated by the trade of Robert Quinn. Quinn, the Bears’ single-season sack leader, is off to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for draft compensation.
Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore
As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
Brandin Cooks Best Trade Fits
The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, which means that talented veterans on losing teams like Brandin Cooks are about to find a new NFL home. Cooks might not be the player he once was, but the 29-year-old speedster is still a solid starter and would be a great fit on any offense needing an additional playmaker.
Why the New York Giants are Shattering Expectations
The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world with yet another big win on the road in Week 7. Unbelievably, the Giants have jumped out to a 6-1 record and have now won their last four games. This team hasn’t had more than six wins in any of the last five seasons. And the expectations going into this year were about the same. But this Giants team looks completely different from years past, despite a similar roster. So why have the Giants been able to shatter expectations in 2022?
New England Patriots Draft Board: Their Needs For 2023
Though the 2023 NFL Draft is still many months away, it’s never too early to create the New England Patriots draft board. Following a rather unconventional yet productive draft in 2022, the Patriots look to build on their young core. And the positions the Patriots will likely need to address in 2023 are tackle, linebacker, safety, and tight end.
2022 Los Angeles Chargers Bye Week Roundup
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into their bye week with a record of 4-3. In a way, it feels like they’ve limped to that record at times, given how much they have had to deal with particularly with regard to injuries. But there have also been some just plain disappointments. Strangely enough, some fans have already seen fit to panic on the season—despite having a winning record. Granted, they have not had to face many tough opponents since the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. But there are reasons to still be optimistic for a Wildcard berth – as well as concerns.
Los Angeles Chargers Trade Targets, Ranked
The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Los Angeles Chargers will likely look to add at least one more piece for their stretch run. At 4-3, the team is only one game out of the AFC West and has the talent to make a deep postseason run. However, there are some weaknesses on the roster that need to be addressed.
Week 8 Draftkings Plays: Tony Pollard, D.J. Moore, and More
Just like that, we already have seven weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 8 DraftKings plays.
