Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.

1 DAY AGO