Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline officer who police say was assaulted by a man wanted on arson charges remained in critical condition Wednesday, Chief Jeff Ramsey said. “Sergeant (William) Lind is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois,”...
East Moline officer in critical but stable condition after being beaten by arson suspect
A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most.
East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by arson suspect, police say
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night. According to media releases from Rock Island and East Moline police:. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rock Island fire and police responded to...
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating two recent armed robberies at convenience stores. In a press release, officers said the first armed robbery happened on Friday at 8:27 p.m. at the BP, located at 2221 Rochester Avenue. The second armed robbery happened at 8:36 p.m....
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free
Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution.
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
Jones County Public issue
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season.
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential
JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Northwestern has lost six straight games and Iowa has dropped three in a row heading into their meeting in Iowa City. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now the Hawkeyes go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six.
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University. The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at...
Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.
Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However,...
