IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Northwestern has lost six straight games and Iowa has dropped three in a row heading into their meeting in Iowa City. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now the Hawkeyes go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO