East Moline, IL

Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating two recent armed robberies at convenience stores. In a press release, officers said the first armed robbery happened on Friday at 8:27 p.m. at the BP, located at 2221 Rochester Avenue. The second armed robbery happened at 8:36 p.m....
IOWA CITY, IA
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
IOWA CITY, IA
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free

TV9's Libbie Randall sits down with Christina Bohannan to discuss her platform and plans for the future of the district. Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution. Updated: 3 hours ago. That amendment would go further than the second amendment of...
SOLON, IA
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
DAVENPORT, IA
Jones County Public issue

A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
SOLON, IA
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Northwestern has lost six straight games and Iowa has dropped three in a row heading into their meeting in Iowa City. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now the Hawkeyes go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six.
EVANSTON, IL
Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However,...
IOWA CITY, IA

