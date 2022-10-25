Read full article on original website
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
click orlando
17-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Auburndale; 1 in custody, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday in Auburndale, police said. Officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden and Parrot roads, where they located the girl unresponsive, according to a news release.
Bay News 9
Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
WESH
2 killed in multiple Orange County shootings within hours, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Orlando and Orange County are working on several shootings Thursday. Two people were killed and some were injured. "It's always been like a quiet area right by the airport,” Christian Smith said. A man was clearly surprised by what was going on...
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
17-year-old girl shot by teen driver, Auburndale police say
Auburndale police detained a teenager for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting that targeted a 17-year-old girl Friday, a release said.
Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim. The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said. Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road. Officers said that...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
WESH
Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
Deputies: Teen girl fatally shot in Pine Hills was missing runaway, linked to human trafficking case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The 16-year-old girl found shot to death in an Orange County neighborhood was a runaway who had been missing for nearly two months before her death, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies found the teen’s body in the Pine Hills...
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 429 near Winter Garden. The crash was reported shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Stoneybrook West Parkway and Windermere Road. Troopers said someone driving a 2009 Mazda Tribute struck...
WESH
Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
Bay News 9
Parents: 5-year-old left on locked Orange County school bus for more than 6 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, Orange County school leaders are making changes after a 5-year-old kindergartener was left locked inside a school bus for at least six hours, according to his parents. What You Need To Know. The parents of Kyng Potts, 5, say the kindergartener was left locked...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a residential area near Holden Heights in August, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Tasmine Shawaun Boatwright was arrested on Tuesday. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
