ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
APOPKA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy