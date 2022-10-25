ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Astros, Phillies mascots through the years

FILE - In this July 4, 2001 file photo, President George W. Bush celebrates the Fourth of July holiday in Philadelphia and poses with that city's baseball mascot, the "Philly Phanatic," at a block party sponsored by the Greater Exodus Baptist Church to promote his faith-based initiative that would enable religious charities to provide government services. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Astros announce World Series roster

HOUSTON — If the Houston Astros are going to win their second Major League Baseball title, they’ve identified the players they’re going to do it with. The team announced their World Series roster Friday before Game 1, and there’s only one difference from their American League Championship Series roster.
