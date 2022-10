The Rotary Club of Saipan will host its second annual “Halloween Night at the Museum, No Tricks, Just Treats” event at the NMI Museum tonight from 5:30pm to 10:30pm. The NMI Museum and the Rotary are collaborating to put two events together in one night: the museum’s Fiesta Fridays and the Halloween event, said NMI Museum director Daniel Aquino.

