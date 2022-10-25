ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4d ago

The National debt will one day doom the Republic. The spending on frivolous programs needs to stop. It's irresponsible to bury future generations with debt like sending money to Ecuador to sponsor drag queen contests.

john Q
3d ago

Underhanded democrats will do anything to keep the money flowing for their socialist programs and out of control spending. Fiscal responsibility is not in their vocabulary

Mary Veldran
3d ago

How can people be so blind as not to see what the democrats have done to the country in less than 2 years yet they still vote for them.

