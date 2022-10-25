Read full article on original website
Chicago man charged with armed carjacking, 9 other felonies
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday and charged with ten felonies, including armed carjacking. Carlos Perez, 24, was taken into custody in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue. Police believe he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint and other belongings from a 39-year-old man in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached. An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots...
Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School.
Alleged firearm straw-purchaser arrested in connection to death of Bradley officer
BRADLEY, Ill. — A man who is alleged to have sold the gun used in the killing of a Bradley officer last year was arrested Thursday. Jaron Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by Illinois State Police detectives and is facing a $500,000 bond. He is charged with one...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
Oak Forest man charged with arson following fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was arrested for arson following a fire in Oak Forest. Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive. As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, police said they received information on a person of interest. Adam Bartuzi, […]
Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting of Chicago liquor store owner
CHICAGO - A veteran of the Gulf War in Iraq has been charged with killing a convenience store worker in West Ridge who, it turned out, came to this country as a refugee from Iraq nearly 30 years ago. Prosecutors say Sean Dunnavant, 53, left behind his bicycle and cellphone...
Man found guilty after killing of retired Cook County deputy at Gary bank
GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday. Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase. Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard at First Midwest […]
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CPD: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident
A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.
A $57,800 tow charge? Driver outraged as AP Towing and Recovery charges for scam
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details on a towing scam CBS 2 first told you about on Thursday.Car owners receiving outrageous charges after their cars were towed, and now, we're seeing just how bad it got. Charges for a single bill amounting to more than $50,000! This victim is not alone. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza digs deeper into this story you'll see Only on 2.The original bill is $57,800. For a tow. And the insurance company paid most of it.It's the latest case in a tow company scam CBS 2's been covering -- and one victim is speaking out. Dash cam...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
