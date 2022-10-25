ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Chicago man charged with armed carjacking, 9 other felonies

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday and charged with ten felonies, including armed carjacking. Carlos Perez, 24, was taken into custody in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue. Police believe he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint and other belongings from a 39-year-old man in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Oak Forest man charged with arson following fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was arrested for arson following a fire in Oak Forest. Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive. As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, police said they received information on a person of interest. Adam Bartuzi, […]
OAK FOREST, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A $57,800 tow charge? Driver outraged as AP Towing and Recovery charges for scam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details on a towing scam CBS 2 first told you about on Thursday.Car owners receiving outrageous charges after their cars were towed, and now, we're seeing just how bad it got. Charges for a single bill amounting to more than $50,000! This victim is not alone. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza digs deeper into this story you'll see Only on 2.The original bill is $57,800. For a tow. And the insurance company paid most of it.It's the latest case in a tow company scam CBS 2's been covering -- and one victim is speaking out. Dash cam...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy